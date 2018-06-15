Merced running back thankful for opportunity, ready to shine in all-star game.

Garrett Egan wasn’t sure he’d get the opportunity to play in any all-star football games after playing in just four games last season for Merced High.
Egan had to sit out six games after transferring from El Capitan.
So there was a mix of surprise and excitement when the Bears running back found out he was selected to play in Saturday’s 45th annual Central California Lions All-Star Football Game at Tracy High.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“I went all out in every game I played,” Egan said. “I supported my other teammates in the games I didn’t play. I was excited when I found out I was picked because I didn’t think I’d get to play in this game. I felt other people were probably more deserving. I’m glad I made the most of my opportunity.”
Egan produced in the four games he played for the Bears, rushing for over 100 yards in three of the games and scored seven touchdowns. He carried the ball 45 times for 412 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry.
Hilmar coach Frank Marques, who is coaching the South in Saturday’s game, has been impressed with Egan this week in practice.
“As an athlete, he’s really quick,” Marques said. “We haven’t really been able to see him a lot with pads on, but we’ve been really impressed with his quickness. I’m excited for Saturday to give him the ball and see what he can do.”
Egan is just one of the many playmakers for the South team.
The South has two dual-threat quarterbacks in Los Banos’ Anthony Caballero and Patterson’s Gabe Sanchez. Egan will share the backfield with Central Valley’s Estevan Barragan and Turlock’s Tyler Etharidge.
Los Banos’ Daniel Guerrero, El Capitan’s Antonio Nieto, Pitman’s Justin Sayers and Denair’s Blake Davis headline the receivers.
“I’ve met a lot of new friends,” Egan said. “There’s a lot of different personalities out here. It’s been fun. We’ve had a great time.”
It was a tough senior year for Egan. Sitting out six games wasn’t easy, especially for Egan, who could have been the difference in Merced making the playoffs.The Bears were 2-4 in the games Egan sat out on their way to a 4-6 season.
“Oh man, it was tough,” Egan said. “It wasn’t as tough the first couple games. The last few games I had to sit out against Atwater and Pitman were the worst Those were hard. I was tired of not being able to play. It’s my senior year and I had to miss six games.”
The next stop for Egan will be Merced College where he will convert to a slot receiver. At 5-foot-4 and 153 pounds, Egan and the Blue Devil coaches feel the change in position will be a good fit for him.
“It’s better for me because of my size,” Egan said. “I don’t think I can take many hits at running back. College is different than high school. I don’t think I can get hit every play. Slot is going to be better for me.”
Egan thinks the Lions game will give him a taste of what college football will be like.
“I’m excited to get to play against other guys who are really talented and take the game serious,” Egan said. “If you’re in this game, obviously it’s because you’re good. It’s going to be as close to college you can get. It’s going to be fun to test out my skills.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Make Fact Box
Game: 45th annual Central California Lions All-Star Football Game
When: Saturday, 7 p.m. (pregame 6 p.m.)
Where: Tracy High School’s Wayne Schneider Stadium
Tickets: General admission, $10; Children . 6-and-under, free
Series: North leads 24-18-2
Coaches: South, Frank Marquez, Hilmar; North, Anthony Martinez, Lincoln of Stockton
Key Rules: 12-minute quarters; every player must play at least three minutes per half; 10-point rule in effect, which means team trailing by more than 10 points receives kickoff after scoring; 10-point rule to be used only in the second half and can only be used twice but not consecutively; no stunting, blitzing, line stunting between the 10-yard lines; no block punt (exception is bad snap); No fake PAT or FG (defense can rush).
Website (rosters): www.lionsallstarfootball.com/2018
