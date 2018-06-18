Local ballplayer hoping to compete in competition at MLB All-Star Game.

Andres Reyna won his age group at the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run Team Championship at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday prior to the Oakland A’s playing the Anaheim Angels.
Reyna, 8, is one of 30 winners across the country in the 7-8 year-old division. If his scores ranks high enough he will have a chance to compete in the final round at the MLB All-Star Game in July in Washington D.C.
“They brought out all the winners onto the field and they put them on the jumbotron,” said Reyna’s father Elias. “It was a good experience for him.”
Andres had to win two local competitions in Merced and Fresno to advance to yesterday’s event in Oakland. He should find out if he’ll compete at the all-star game in early July.
