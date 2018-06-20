Plaa plans for North to air it out in the Rotary All-Star game on Saturday in Merced

Expect the North to air it out on Saturday night during the 33rd annual North-South Bob Green Football Classic on Saturday night at Veterans Stadium in Merced.
Downey High coach Jeremy Plaa is coaching the North, which is made up of players from the Stanislaus and Merced Counties.
"We're trying to get our receivers up to speed," Plaa said. "We have some receivers who probably caught 20 to 30 passes for their high school team last season. We'll probably throw the ball 50 times on Saturday night."
The North will face the South, which is made up of players from the Central Section. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
The North started practice on Monday night at Pitman High and will practice through Thursday. This will be Plaa's third time coaching an all-star game and he's learned it's best to keep it simple.
"We have to limit what we do offensively," he said. "You have a tendency to try to put in a lot of stuff. If you can't install it the first night you probably shouldn't use it. If you install stuff on Tuesday you won't have enough time to rep it before the game. So we're going to keep it pretty simple."
The North is carrying seven receivers, including Hilmar's Carter Azevedo, El Capitan's Antonio Nieto and Los Banos' Paul Calderon. The quarterbacks will be Los Banos' Anthony Caballero and Hilmar's Tristan Crowley.
Like the Central California Lions All-Star Football Game last week, the rotary game has been dealing with kids who have decided not to play for both the North and South.
There are some players who are playing their second all-star game in two weeks. Some North players like Caballero, Nieto, Buhach Colony's Irik Dobbins and Turlock's Dallin Tilby played in the lions game last week and may be in better football shape. Some players from the South played in the Fresno City/County All-Star Game last week as well.
"I would say those kids have a conditioning advantage," Plaa said. "The disadvantage is a couple of those kids aren't playing. We lost Ramon Muchuca (Downey). He tweaked his ankle last week. Tyler Etharidge (Turlock) is out with a knee injury. So there are pluses and minuses."
Plaa is working long hours this week with morning workouts with his Downey team and then evening practices with the all-stars.
"We're pulling double duty this week but we enjoy the relationships with the kids," Plaa said. "We love watching them compete and we're looking forward to Saturday."
