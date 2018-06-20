Snelling’s Gomes takes Senior Championship at Yosemite

Yosemite Lanes was packed last Saturday afternoon with more than 100 senior men and women in the monthly singles event of the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club.
The top qualifiers were Benny Sanchez, Jr. from Tracy with a 1,028, Sharon Gomes from Snelling with a 1,025 and Stanley Freitas, Jr. from Hanford with a 1,020. In the first match between Gomes and Freitas had Gomes firing a 230 to Freitas with a 193.
In the championship match, Gomes was again on fire with a 222 to Sanchez with a 203. Gomes is the club's newest female champion. The win was worth $210 for Gomes, Sanchez $185, and Freitas with $155. The club paid down to 25 places with Merced's Minda Krone a recent newcomer to bowling coming in 10th for $90 and Steve Lewis of Mariposa in 11th for $86. A one-time Bellevue bowler in lefty Linda Davis, who now rolls at Yosemite Lanes in 23rd for $43.
The club welcomed in 14 new members Saturday from Modesto, Stockton, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford and Reedley. The club's membership now stands at 262. The club will be at Gold Country Lanes in Sutter Creek on Saturday, July 21 for a singles event with a start time of 1 p.m.
Silver Foxes Rolled at Yosemite
The Silver Foxes Bowling Club from the Fresno/Hanford area had their singles event a week before the CVSBC had their tournament at Yosemite. On June 9, the Foxes were hosting their monthly singles event with a total of 77 men and women rolling. Taking first place was Don Carnaham, in second had Desda Whipple, in third had Rick Kline, and in fourth was a new Fox in Dan Erreca who just joined the club with a 981 series for $155, in fifth was Milo Coronado from Fresno. The lowest score was 919.
High Rollers
Patty Harrell 215, Jan Moore 160, Adam Farris 246, Sean Kucius 236, David King 246, Gayle Sagin 148, Ashley Dehart 188, Heather Ney-Halloran 155, Deborah Marion 154, Rebel Kendrick 148, Steven Sanchez 214, Gregg Bennett 268, Dennis Gray 227, Ed "Slick" Huddleston 215, Jesse Andrade 227, Nevora Nush 175, Brandy Benefield 172, and Bradley Dehart 233.
Garber Scores Big in Vegas
Modesto's own PBA member Wayne Garber was one of 164 bowlers from all over the world who started rolling in the PBA Senior U.S. Open. He ended up in 35th for $1,300. He was one of two Valley bowlers who placed at the Open, Dave Bolles owner of Bowling Oufitters of Stockton, came in a tie for 31th for $1,388.
Garber ended with a 7-5 record with a pin fall of 7,531. After 30 games he was in 32nd and after 36 games he placed in the money. The top bowler was Mika Kovuniemi of Finland who has been off the tour for three years before returning. Kovuniemi took first by defeating Brian Kretzer in the Championship match 259-237. Kovuniemi took home $10,000 and Kretzer $6,000.
Others placing in the top five were Brian Voss in third for $5,000, Parker Bohn, III in fourth for $4,000 and Ryan Shafer in fifth for $3,500.
The Tenth Frame
We have learned of the passing of Rod Hoofard, 77, a bowler who rolled for years in the senior leagues at Bellevue Bowl in Atwater. When my team rolled his team he always had a cheering section sitting on the concourse with his wife, daughter. and some friends.
His daughter would always yell when he got a strike. I remember Rod rolled once the ball and it did not hit the head pin and he still got a strike. We were both laughing at his strike. His pins just toppled over. He was always fun to bowl against. He will be missed.
His service is this Saturday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at the Livingston United Methodist Church in Livingston on 11695 Olive Ave. A gathering will be held after the service with a light lunch.
