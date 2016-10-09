Teddy Greenstein: Will Northwestern's $260 million lakefront facility reel in more talent?

Northwestern's new lakefront athletic facility will be a 500,000-square-foot Taj Mahal for football players who no longer will have to leave campus to practice, eat, work out, meet with a tutor or huddle with a coach.
"You can't underscore enough the integration into campus," Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said.
And, hey, the view won't be too shabby - Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline.
"Jaw-dropping," coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
All that's great, but here's what I'm wondering: Will the $260 million facility, slated to open in the spring of 2018, attract better players?
Because if we have learned anything from Northwestern's 2-3 start, it's that the Wildcats need more talent.
Sure, if you play almost error-free - one turnover, 5 penalty yards, no notable drops - you can beat a decent team such as Iowa on the road with what you have.
But the Wildcats needed better skill players to beat Nebraska. A better offensive line to take out Illinois State. A better front seven to handle Western Michigan.
Northwestern's 2017 recruiting class currently has zero four-star players, according to the 247Sports.com composite ratings, which aggregate the major recruiting sites. All 18 players have three stars. It's foolish to put too much weight on recruiting rankings, but still.
Ohio State, which seems to know a little something about winning, has a combined 16 four- and five-star players in its 2017 class.
So will the facility bring meaningful change?
"Without a doubt it will," said CBS Sports recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, who's based in Schaumburg, Ill. "The three things kids mention to me most: How many players you're putting into the NFL, facilities and girls. Parents do look at academics, especially if you're a Northwestern-type kid."
Josh Helmholdt, who analyzes Big Ten recruiting for Rivals.com, predicted the impact will be less direct.
"I'd be shocked if facilities were the deciding factor, but they'll be a point of pride for the Northwestern football staff and will help get (high-level) kids on campus," Helmholdt said. "Consistency is a positive with Pat Fitzgerald, but there might be a need to re-energize. This could bring the buzz back."
Phillips was the driving force in conceptualizing and raising funds for the multipurpose facility, which will benefit a multitude of Northwestern teams and students in general. He visited 64 campuses to analyze their athletic facilities, and his background at Notre Dame and Northern Illinois helped him understand what new digs can do for a program.
"This is a generation of student-athletes that ask: How big is your weight room? What does your sports medicine facility look like?" Phillips said. "They are educated consumers. If you have some facility warts, they know what they are."
Notre Dame opened its sparkling Guglielmino Athletics Complex in 2005. Its 2004 and '05 recruiting classes ranked 33rd and 36th nationally, according to 247Sports. From 2006 to 2010, its classes ranked fourth, sixth, first, 15th and 16th. Perhaps that boost was due to the um, charms, of Charlie Weis. But probably not.
NIU unveiled a new practice and training facility in 2007 and began a run of six straight MAC West titles in 2010.
So the new facility will help Northwestern, clearly. But it won't do anything to enhance the game-day atmosphere, which is one of the worst in the Big Ten. It's so sleepy for September games before students are on campus - especially for 11 a.m. kickoffs - that Northwestern coaches discourage recruits from visiting despite the beautiful weather.
"If they could make that stadium more intimate and more fan-friendly - more of a Northwestern home-field advantage - that would really help," ABC/ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said.
Ryan Field is clearly too large, with a capacity of 47,330 that has not been met since the 2014 Nebraska game. What's needed is a project to slim down to perhaps 40,000 seats, reduce the size of the sidelines, refurbish the concourses and add amenities and perhaps suites.
When Stanford spent $95 million to reconfigure its stadium in 2006, going from 85,500 seats with a track to an intimate 51,000, a school official told The New York Times: "It looks funny, but we hope to increase our income (by) twice at least."
The idea was that fans would be compelled to purchase season tickets if they knew seats wouldn't automatically be available for the top games.
Northwestern officials won't entertain the thought of a Ryan Field project until the lakefront facility is completed. First things first.
