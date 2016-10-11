Ex-Stanislaus State basketball coach caught up in Ken Bone presidential debate mania

Longtime fans of Stanislaus State basketball knew Ken Bone, the red-sweatered, mustachioed man who stole the show at Sunday’s presidential debate, wasn’t their Ken Bone, the one who coached the Warriors for one season in the 1980s.
Nevertheless, their Ken Bone felt the wake from the tidal wave of publicity paid to the other Ken Bone.
The other Ken Bone – the one who closed the town hall-style debate by asking Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump if there was anything they liked about each other – was called by some the true winner of the debate.
How asking the candidates about energy made Ken Bone Internet famous https://t.co/hmkwFKZEKa pic.twitter.com/P97SToBWjD— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 11, 2016
The Ken Bone who stalked the sidelines in Turlock, meanwhile, was receiving tongue-in-cheek text messages from friends before the debate even ended.
“Let’s see here,” coach Ken Bone told Jayson Jenks of the Seattle Times. "I received a number of text messages before Kenneth was finished speaking. And there were a number of pictures and videos included. There were a lot of guys having fun with it.”
Messages Bone received and shared with Jenks: “Some were like, ‘I didn’t realize you moved to St. Louis.’ Or, ‘I was wondering what you were doing now.’ But 90 percent of them were, ‘Boy, I thought you were taller than that. You sure have put on a lot of weight. Is that a toupee? You look really cool with the mustache. Didn’t know you had glasses now.’ … Some of those were just from the same guy. It went on and on and on.”
He also got a little run in SI.com's Extra Mustard column.
After coaching a year at Stanislaus in 1984-85, Bone eventually went on to have successful stints at Seattle Pacific, Portland State and Washington State. He career record is 419-276.
