Wisconsin knocks off Nebraska in overtime, 23-17

Wisconsin's magical season, which began with a stirring upset of LSU, continued Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium.
And as a result, the Badgers' hopes to win the Big Ten West Division title remain alive and in good health.
No. 11 UW blew a 10-point lead in the second half but got an 11-yard touchdown run from Dare Ogunbowale in overtime and then got a fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone by safety D'Cota Dixon to take down No. 7 Nebraska, 23-17.
The crowd of 80,833 roared when Dixon ended Nebraska's chances to win or force a second overtime.
UW became the first Big Ten team since Michigan in 2003 to defeat three teams ranked in the top 10 during the regular season. UW is 3-2 against top-10 teams this season.
"It has been awesome," senior outside linebacker Vince Biegel said before the game when asked about the gauntlet. "Last season we really didn't have too many ranked (opponents), let alone top-10 matchups. This will be our fifth.
"You talk about a team that has been through the wringer, we have been through the wringer. We have played in some great games."
And won most of them.
UW (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) solidified its spot in the chase for the West Division title with their second consecutive victory.
Next up is a battle at Northwestern (4-4, 3-2), which suffered a 24-20 loss at Ohio State on Saturday.
UW hasn't won in Evanston since 1999, when Ron Dayne was a senior. But a victory over the Wildcats would give UW the head-to-head tiebreaker over Iowa, Nebraska and Northwestern.
Nebraska (7-1, 4-1) remains in first place in the division, but the Cornhuskers play at Ohio State next and close the regular season at Iowa.
UW got the ball first in overtime and rode Corey Clement for 14 yards on three carries. Ogunbowale took care of the final 11 by sweeping left.
However, Andrew Endicott, who missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt late in regulation, pulled the extra-point attempt to the right and UW's lead was a precarious six points.
Would the miss cost UW a victory?
Justin Wilcox's defense said no.
The Cornhuskers faced third-and-8 from the 23 and Tommy Armstrong Jr. (12-of-31 for 153 yards and two interceptions) threw incomplete.
Facing fourth-and-8, Armstrong went to the right corner of the end zone to Stanley Morgan Jr. (five catches, 58 yards). Cornerback Sojourn Shelton was in coverage but it was Dixon who sprinted over to break up the pass and spark a wild UW celebration.
"You look at any really good defense and you're going to see guys owning the line of scrimmage and then behind that you're going to see guys filling gaps and then there is really good pursuit as well," UW linebacker T.J. Watt said before the game. "I think it is definitely key to get hats to the ball. If you watch any good defense there are guys swarming to the ball. We have that here."
Ogunbowale, who rushed for 118 yards in a victory at Nebraska last season, finished with 120 yards on 11 carries Saturday. Clement added 82 yards on 19 carries.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst used Alex Hornibrook and Bart Houston but both threw costly interceptions.
Houston got the call on UW's final full possession in regulation, which ended with Endicott missing from 45 yards, and in the overtime.
Hornibrook finished 10-of-16 for 71 yards and a touchdown; Houston finished 4-of-7 for 43 yards.
UW's defense was credited with a season-high eight pass break-ups - in the first half.
That included interceptions by Shelton and Dixon.
Nebraska rushed for 93 yards in the first half - UW came in allowing 102.9 per game - but finished with only 152.
UW struck first, sparked by Clement's 24-yard punt return.
With the ball on the UW 49, Hornibrook hit tight end Troy Fumagalli for 30 yards to the Nebraska 21.
Reserve tailback Bradrick Shaw scored on the next play, thanks to a deft play call and great blocking up front.
UW faked a jet sweep to freshman wide receiver A.J. Taylor and Nebraska's defense overcommitted to the right side of the UW formation. Shaw took the handoff from Hornibrook, got through the line untouched and scored easily to help UW take a 7-0 lead with 9:38 left in the first quarter.
Nebraska answered early in the second quarter, thanks in part to a short punt and a defensive breakdown.
Nebraska took over at the UW 42 after De'Mornay Pierson-El returned Anthony Lotti's 39-yard punt 15 yards.
Facing third-and-8 from the UW 40, Armstrong Jr. found Jordan Westerkamp for 36 yards to the 4. Westerkamp broke the attempted tackle of cornerback Sojourn Shelton at the 25.
I-back Devine Ozigbo scored from 1 yard three plays later to help forged a 7-7 tie with 13:41 left in the half.
UW, which couldn't get any movement at the line of scrimmage and converted just 2 of 8 third-down chances in the opening half, answered with a field goal set up by the defense.
Armstrong Jr., on second and 10 from midfield, tried to throw to the left side. Defensive end Alec James leaped to tip the ball, which fluttered into the arms of safety D'Cota Dixon.
That gave UW the ball at midfield with 10:11 left in the half.
Houston took over for Hornibrook and converted one third-down chance with a 9-yard pass to Fumagalli. When the drive stalled at the 25, Endicott hit a 44-yard field goal to give UW a 10-7 lead with 6:53 left in the half.
Neither team scored the rest of the half but UW took the second-half kickoff and, led by Hornibrook, marched 73 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead.
Ogunbowale rushed four times for 40 yards on the drive and Hornibrook hit 4 of 5 passes for 24 yards and a touchdown. That came on third and 2 from the 9. Hornibrook faked a handoff to Clement and found Rob Wheelwright open on the right side for a touchdown with 8:17 left in the quarter.
After the teams exchanged punts, Nebraska put together an impressive touchdown drive that covered 75 yards in 14 plays.
The Cornhuskers converted three third-down plays - needed 7, 8 and 7 yards - to reach the UW 13 on the final play of the third quarter.
Armstrong Jr. ripped off a 10-yard run to the 3 and scored from 2 yards two plays later to help Nebraska pull within 17-14 with 13:45 left in the game.
Nebraska produced its first turnover of the game when Hornibrook overthrew Fumagalli and safety Nate Gerry intercepted the pass to give Nebraska the ball at the UW 46 with 12:30 remaining.
UW's defense rose up, however, and forced a three-and-out.
Houston replaced Hornibrook to start the next series, which began at the UW 10.
He made a huge mistake after the Badgers moved to the Nebraska 45. Houston rolled to his left and tired to hit Wheelwright, who was blanketed by two defenders.
Houston forced the ball anyway and Gerry made the interception at the Nebraska 30 with 9:36 left.
The Cornhuskers drove to the UW 21 before stalling but Drew Brown, 7-of-9 on field-goal attempts, drilled a 35-yarder to forge a 17-17 tie with 3:43 remaining.
Unlike their overtime loss to Ohio State earlier this season, UW prevailed Saturday.
Comments