David Haugh: After tough season, Lovie Smith knows it's a long way up for Illinois

As both coaches met at midfield Saturday after Northwestern beat Illinois 42-21 at Ryan Field in the regular-season finale, the traditional postgame handshake became a hug.
Illinois' Lovie Smith and Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald, the man who once coached the Bears and a guy who one day might, did what came naturally when two old friends reacquaint. They embraced, exchanging words only they could hear and warmth everybody on both sides of this rivalry should understand.
"A great coach and a better man," said Fitzgerald, still grateful for Smith letting him observe Bears practice during Smith's tenure from 2004-2012.
Smith recalled Fitzgerald as a bright, young coach - an opinion that hasn't changed even as their circumstances have.
"Pat's a good friend and I know how he's running this program," Smith said. "We're rivals and we'll compete against each other hard but there's definitely mutual respect."
While Ohio State and Michigan authored a Big Ten classic in Columbus, locally Northwestern and Illinois added a fairly nondescript chapter in a season full of them for both teams. As far as affecting the future, perhaps Saturday's biggest moment during Senior Day introductions when Northwestern backup linebacker Josh Roberts dropped to one knee and asked cheerleader Amber Newell to marry him. Newell said yes, and a day that began with a marriage proposal ended with Northwestern eyeing a bowl date.
The victory made Northwestern eligible for a bowl and Illinois entitled to empathy. Finishing 3-9, Smith's first Illini team usually got off the bus running for cover.
Smith took the Illinois job last March committed to the same football tenets that earned him a solid reputation: win the turnover battle, stop the run and establish a running game. Against Northwestern, Illinois turned the ball over four times compared to one for the Wildcats, gave up 278 rushing yards and threw 54 passes - 68 percent of its plays.
"We did a lot of things teams that lose do," Smith said.
Illinois, which lost offensive MVP running back Kendrick Foster on the opening series with a hip injury, stumbled through 60 minutes of mistakes. The Illini had a 17-yard punt and an interception negated for having 12 men on the field. Their fumbles came at the worst times; running back Reggie Corbin's with Illinois driving to tie the game 21-21 and punt returner Darius Mosely's with the score 28-21.
When the Illini offense gathered around coordinator Garrick McGee during a timeout with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left before what would be a futile fourth-and-8 play, Smith stood outside the circle and said nothing. What could he say? It has been that kind of season, challenging the optimism of the coach conditioned to look at the glass half-full. More often than not, Illinois' glass hasn't been half-empty as much as cracked.
"When you win three games, you're not talking about an awful lot you've done," Smith said.
Naturally, Smith received questions about recruiting talent and accepting junior-college transfers, shifting focus to 2017 as soon as everybody in Champaign wants. But before looking forward, Smith coaching again in the Chicago area demanded a brief look back - mostly because of what has happened to the Bears since they fired him Dec. 31, 2012.
Does Chicago owe Smith an apology?
The Bears are 21-37 since he left, making the 10-6 record that cost Smith his job seem like the good ol' days even for those of us who were convinced it was time for him to leave town after nine seasons. Outside the Illinois locker room, I asked Smith whether he believed time had proven the Bears actually had acted in haste.
"I feel the same way I felt then: You're a 10-win coach, you don't assume you're going out the door, and nothing has changed," said Smith, who is only 11-33 combined in two seasons with the Buccaneers and one at Illinois. "Beyond that, for me, I don't look back. I have new challenges ahead. As much as anything you pull on some of your past experiences."
If Smith harbors any ill will, he conceals it as well as an injury report. Smith referred to the Bears as "part of my family forever," and acknowledged paying attention to their 2-8 season. A sympathetic grin covered his face when asked if he could relate to what Bears coach John Fox is enduring.
"John's a good coach," Smith said. "People struggle sometimes, it's as simple as that. It's hard winning games in the NFL, in college, wherever you are. If you stay in it long enough, you're going to go through some tough times - but he'll be fine."
So will Smith, he insists. Adapting to the NCAA's 20-hour-per-week practice limit and other restrictions NFL coaches never worry about still require all of Smith's patience. But he claimed feeling more comfortable coaching at Illinois than midseason reports suggested, comparing the program's arc to the way he struggled with the Bears in 2004 before the turnaround began.
"I feel great about leading this age-group of men," Smith said. "It helps when you're a veteran coach and you've been in this situation. We have a lot of young players who haven't, so I have to show them the way."
For Illinois after Smith's first season, the only way is up.
