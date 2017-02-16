Nickles hits two home runs in first weekend with UCLA

It didn’t take long for Madilyn Nickles to make an impact for the UCLA softball team.
The former Merced High star and Gatorade National Player of the Year homered twice during the opening weekend to help the Bruins start out 5-0.
After starting out 1-for-5 in her first two games, Nickles homered in both games of a doubleheader against Weber State. She finished her opening weekend going 7-for-13 with eight runs scored, six RBIs and the two home runs.
“It was really awesome,” Nickles said. “I started out a little rough my first couple of games. Then I made little adjustments and that’s when the home runs came.”
The fifth-ranked Bruins (6-1) split a doubleheader with No. 22 Kentucky on Wednesday night with Nickles picking up hits in both games.
Nickles has started every game at third base. She opened the season hitting sixth, but has been moved up to No. 3 in the order the last few games.
“It looks like third is going to be my main position,” Nickles said. “It’s a lot different than playing in high school. There’s a lot better hitters at the collegiate level. I have to adjust to play each hitter type. There’s already been a lot of rockets hit my way.”
Nickles says the biggest adjustment for her has been the time demands from school and softball.
“There’s definitely a lot of work that goes into it,” Nickles said. “In high school it was just me putting in extra work, staying late at practice. Here’s it’s expected that you do extra work. We practice three hours a day, five days per week. School is a lot of work as well so time management has been a big adjustment for me.”
Nickles says she still has some free time for herself.
“A lot of that time is for naps,” she said.
One thing new in Nickles’ life since she’s left Merced for UCLA is she’s finally joined Twitter. Nickles might be the only kid to have her parents convince her to start a Twitter account. Her parents felt it would be important that she’s aware what was being said on social networks and that she can stay up to date about other teams.
Nickles started her Twitter account in the fall and says she still doesn’t spend a lot of time on it. She does see how it can be addicting.
“I stayed away from Twitter in high school because I thought it could be a distraction,” Nickles said. “I stuck with Instagram and a little bit of Facebook. Twitter can be addicting. You can read about what is happening all over the world from your bed.”
It’s been an exciting week for Nickles as she officially began her UCLA softball career. She’s waited a long time for this phase of her life. She verbally committed to the Bruins before she played in high school.
“It’s surreal,” Nickles said. “It seems like I was just in high school watching all these girls on TV. It’s pretty crazy. I’ve accomplished something I’ve wanted for a long time. I feel like things are starting to slow down. I’m loving it. I enjoy it.”
Softball
One of Nickles former Merced High teammates is off to a torrid start at Stanislaus State. Ruby Quiralte went 7-for-15 during a four-game series against Cal State Dominquez Hills last weekend. Her weekend including a 4-for-5 performance in a 15-2 win in which she hit a home run and finished with 7 RBIs.
Through the first 10 games, Quiralte is hitting .424 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.
Gia Rodoni is 2-0 with a 1.28 ERA for Baylor University early on this season. The fomer Pacheco High star has 14 strikeouts in 11 and 2/3 innings pitched. Rodoni picked up a win in relief against Northwestern. Her other win came in a start against Tulsa.
Former Los Banos High star Taylor Mendez is off to a fast start to her senior year at University of Mary. Through five games Mendez is hitting .385 with one home run and three runs.
Former El Capitan star McKenzie Schumacher went 4-for-8 for Dominican College in a pair of losses to Menlo last weekend. Schumacher scored three runs in a 6-5 loss. She has three stolen bases on the season.
Baseball
Former Buhach Colony High star Kert Woods had a big weekend series against Holy Names. Woods went 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs and two RBIs in a 15-5 win. He followed that up by going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two runs scores in a 6-1 victory.
Track & Field
Former Atwater High star Abraham Alvarado is already making an impact at Brigham Young University. Alvarado set a personal record and recorded BYU’s second fastest time in the 800 meters with a time of 1 minute and 47.46 seconds at the Iowa State Classic. Alvarado placed fourth in the event.
