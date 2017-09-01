Why Blue Devils will be leaning on new faces after first winning season in two decades

One of the biggest hurdles for players fresh out of high school trying to adjust to football at the junior college level is the speed of the game.
Things happen a lot faster on the field.
Instead of thinking what a player needs to do on each play, he needs to react. It needs to become instinctual and that only comes with experience.
“The speed of the game is the biggest difference,” said Merced College Bob Casey. “Being able to run and make a play. Running at the right angle to make a tackle. The hole opens and closes down a lot faster. That’s the biggest adjustment for first-year guys.
“Depending on the team, you’re going to see bigger and faster players. You’re going to see small and quicker guys than you faced in high school.”
Casey’s Blue Devils will try to build off of last year’s 8-3 season that ended with a 14-13 win over Hartnell in the Stadium ’76 Bowl. The eight wins were the most by Merced College since 1997.
The Blue Devils open this season with a new cast of characters as MC returns only five starters from last season.
Merced College opens the season on Saturday in Eureka against Redwoods at 1 p.m.
“I feel like it’s a long time coming,” said sophomore quarterback Frank Cocio, who is one of the returning starters. “I think we’ll be ready for Saturday. The way we scrimmaged against Modesto, we’re ready to go.”
Casey says he’s liked how the team has progressed during camp from the blue and gold intersquad scrimmage to last week’s scrimmage against Modesto Junior College, which enters the season ranked No. 13 in the country College Football America 2017 Yearbook.
“In the scrimmage against Modesto we had success is different facets of the game,” Casey said. “In spurts we ran the ball well. In spurts we were able to throw the ball well. At times we tackled well. We just need more consistency and not just spurts.”
The Blue Devils should have some weapons on offense. Cocio has one of his favorite receivers back in Nick Cook. Running backs Hanisi Lotulelei and Alex Gutierrez have been impressive in camp and look to get the bulk of the carries out of the game. Up front, sophomores Cisco Herrera and Roy Powell will be counted on heavily.
“Nick was my most targeted receiver last year,” Cocio said. “With him coming back our chemistry is pretty good. I feel comfortable with him and our other receivers.”
Casey likes the leadership Cocio has shown despite only starting a half of the games last year himself.
“He’s been a rock,” Casey said. “He’s helped a lot of the guys a lot. He’s taken a larger burden than any one guy should have to do. He’s helped get guys in the right places. He’s still a young guy himself, but he’s done a good job with the first-year guys.”
On defense the Blue Devils will lean on defensive end Terrell McClain, who sat out last year as a medical redshirt. Sophomore linebacker Soane Vaohea Jr. will also be counted on as a playmaker. Sophomore Jac Yurow also returns in the secondary.
Newcomers David Perales and Ronald Reyes will help at outside linebackers. Freshman Roy Mitchell should see plenty of action on the defensive line and freshman defensive back Justin Landero will help in the secondary.
The secondary will be tested against Redwoods.
“I expect them to throw the ball all over the place,” Casey said. “They want to put pressure on you and try to make you tackle guys in space. Our defense is going to have to run to the ball.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Merced College 2017 Football Schedule
Sept 2 at Redwoods
Sept. 9 vs San Jose
Sept. 16 at Shasta
Sept. 23 vs West Hills
Sept. 30 at Montery Peninsula
Oct. 14 vs Hartnell
Oct. 21 at Reedley
Oct. 28 vs Gavilan
Nov. 4 vs Yuba
Sept. at Cabrillo
