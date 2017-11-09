Merced College water polo teams head to NorCal playoffs

The Merced College men’s and women’s water polo team will compete in the NorCal Regional playoffs on Friday.
The Blue Devils women earned the No. 8 seed and will open against No. 1 seed San Joaquin Delta College at Delta at 9 a.m.
Merced College (8-12) has been led by two-time Sun-Star Player of the Year Hope Stokes. The freshmen finished the regular season with 70 goals, which ranks 12th in the state. Stokes also finished with 73 steals, which ranks fifth in the state.
Hannah Groteguth added 60 goals and 51 assists, which is the fifth most in the states. Goalie Regina Navarro has recorded 191 saves.
The Blue Devil men earned the No. 5 seed and will open against No. 4 Modesto at 2:20 p.m. at Delta College.
Merced College (15-13) is led by by Tristan Howard, who led the team with 68 goals and 46 assists. Logan Friesen is second on the team with 37 goals. Goalie Cody Costa has 399 saves this season.
