UC Merced soccer teams in title games. Washington sets Merced College record.

The UC Merced women’s soccer California Pacific Conference semifinal match against Antelope Valley was tied at 1-1 draw after double overtime on Thursday.
The game went to penalty kicks and the Bobcats D Covarrubias delivered the game-winning penalty kick to propel UC Merced to Saturday’s championship game. The Bobcats (9-5-4) will face Embry-Riddle at 2 p.m. at UC Merced.
Emily Burnett scored the Bobcats goal in regulation in the first half on an assist from Covarrubias.
Men’s Soccer
UC Merced 2, Embry-Riddle 0 in Torrance – David Esparza and Miguel Banales each scored second-half goals as the Bobcats (13-1-4) advance to Saturday’s California Pacific Conference championship game against Marymount California University at 1 p.m.
Ricky Rosas and Artemio Contreras recorded assists for UC Merced.
Women’s Basketball
Merced College 92, Foothill 57 in Merced – The Blue Devils (3-1) opened their own Merced College Tournament with an impressive win on Thursday night.
Trinity Washington set a school and tournament record with 16 assists.
Shea Glasglow-Williams led MC with 19 points and Tajaheray McMahan added 17 ponits.
Football
Merced College closes regular season at Cabrillo
The Merced College football team travels to Aptos on Saturday night to face Cabrillo College in the final game of the regular season at 6 p.m.
The Blue Devils (8-1, 4-1 Gold Coast Conference) enters the game tied with Monterey Peninsula atop the GCC standings. Monterey has the head-to-head advantage.
Cabrillio comes in 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the GCC.
