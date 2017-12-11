More major awards for Merced College’s Lotulelei, Perales. MC women keep winning.

Merced College football coach Bob Casey was ready to present his case for his players Hanisi Lotulelei and David Perales to other coaches from Northern California.
Casey didn’t have to say much.
Lotulelei was named to the All Region/NorCal Offensive Most Valuable Player and Perales was named to the Defensive MVP.
“When the other coaches looked at the other guys nominated, clearly our guys had a lot of support from the other coaches. I didn’t have to do a lot of negotiations after the years they had.”
Lotulelei finished the season with 1,384 yards and six touchdowns on 208 carries. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry to help the Blue Devils finish with a 9-2 record.
Perales finished with 64 tackles and a team-high 14 sacks.
“To sweep both Most Valuable Player awards, I don’t remember us doing that in the 14 years I’ve been coaching,” Casey said. “If it’s ever happened, I couldn’t tell you.”
Also making the all Region/NorCal team was linebacker Soane Voahea, wide receiver Nick Cooks and kicker Joseph Lema.
Voahea finished with a team-high 65 tackles and three sacks.
Cook led the Blue Devils with 49 catches for 799 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Lema make six field goals this season and was 36 of 42 on extra-point attempts.
Merced College women win Fresno tournament
The Merced College women’s basketball team has been rolling early on this season, winning their last eight games to improve to 12-2 overall.
The Blue Devils won their second straight tournament this past weekend by going 3-0 at the Fresno City Tournament, including a 77-60 win over the host Rams on Sunday night.
Shea Glasgow-Williams was named the MVP of the tournament after scoring 24 points in the championship game on 8 of 10 shooting from the floor.
“She really played well,” said MC coach Allen Huddleston, whose team is ranked No. 5 in Northern California and No. 12 in the state.
Tajaheray McMahan added 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the win over Fresno. Jordan Pierce and Trinity Washington added 11 points each.
“We’ve been playing extremely hard,” Huddleston said. “Our depth at the guard spot has made such a difference for us.”
