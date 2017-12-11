Merced College sophomore Nick Cook (5) celebrates with freshman David Perales (91) after scoring a touchdown during a game against Hartnell at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 33-28.
Merced College sophomore Nick Cook (5) celebrates with freshman David Perales (91) after scoring a touchdown during a game against Hartnell at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 33-28. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced College sophomore Nick Cook (5) celebrates with freshman David Perales (91) after scoring a touchdown during a game against Hartnell at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 33-28. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

College Sports

More major awards for Merced College’s Lotulelei, Perales. MC women keep winning.

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

December 11, 2017 04:39 PM

Merced College football coach Bob Casey was ready to present his case for his players Hanisi Lotulelei and David Perales to other coaches from Northern California.

Casey didn’t have to say much.

Lotulelei was named to the All Region/NorCal Offensive Most Valuable Player and Perales was named to the Defensive MVP.

“When the other coaches looked at the other guys nominated, clearly our guys had a lot of support from the other coaches. I didn’t have to do a lot of negotiations after the years they had.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lotulelei finished the season with 1,384 yards and six touchdowns on 208 carries. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry to help the Blue Devils finish with a 9-2 record.

Perales finished with 64 tackles and a team-high 14 sacks.

“To sweep both Most Valuable Player awards, I don’t remember us doing that in the 14 years I’ve been coaching,” Casey said. “If it’s ever happened, I couldn’t tell you.”

Also making the all Region/NorCal team was linebacker Soane Voahea, wide receiver Nick Cooks and kicker Joseph Lema.

Voahea finished with a team-high 65 tackles and three sacks.

Cook led the Blue Devils with 49 catches for 799 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Lema make six field goals this season and was 36 of 42 on extra-point attempts.

Merced College women win Fresno tournament

The Merced College women’s basketball team has been rolling early on this season, winning their last eight games to improve to 12-2 overall.

The Blue Devils won their second straight tournament this past weekend by going 3-0 at the Fresno City Tournament, including a 77-60 win over the host Rams on Sunday night.

Shea Glasgow-Williams was named the MVP of the tournament after scoring 24 points in the championship game on 8 of 10 shooting from the floor.

“She really played well,” said MC coach Allen Huddleston, whose team is ranked No. 5 in Northern California and No. 12 in the state.

Tajaheray McMahan added 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the win over Fresno. Jordan Pierce and Trinity Washington added 11 points each.

“We’ve been playing extremely hard,” Huddleston said. “Our depth at the guard spot has made such a difference for us.”

Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects

    University of Washington coach Chris Petersen on Folsom grad Jake Browning's prospects to start at QB for Huskies this year. LATEST:

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects 0:48

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects
RV parked outside of Merced home catches fire 0:23

RV parked outside of Merced home catches fire
Man suffers life-threatening inuries after struck by car in Merced 0:27

Man suffers life-threatening inuries after struck by car in Merced

View More Video