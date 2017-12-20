More Videos


  • National Signing Day

    Merced College’s David Perales and Buhach Colony’s LJ Wallace celebrate their signings with Sacramento State and ColIra do, respectively. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

College Sports

Merced Collge’s Perales, Buhach Colony’s Wallace showing the way for younger players.

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

December 20, 2017 02:44 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

David Perales had a tough time trying to describe his emotions after signing his national letter of intent on Wednesday. The Merced College defensive lineman is headed to Sacramento State on a football scholarship.

More importantly for Perales, he becomes the first one in his family to go to a four-year college.

“I feel like it’s a big accomplishment,” Perales said. “Hopefully my brothers can follow in my foot steps. Hopefully they won’t be as good as me, they’ll be better.”

Perales signed in front of family, friends, former teammates and college and high school coaches at Merced College.

“He’s an unbelievable young man. I wish I had him another year but that’s the way it played out,” said Merced College coach Bob Casey. “Looking at all the awards and accolades he received justified the year he had. I think he’s a better young man than he is a football player and everyone knows the type of football player he is.”

There was a similar ceremony at Buhach Colony High on Wednesday afternoon for senior LJ Wallace, who signed with the University of Colorado.

Wallace sat on stage in the theater with his mother Tricia Suttles, stepfather Kenny Suttles and Thunder coach Kevin Navarra.

Wallace addressed his family, teammates, coaches and friends that came to share his special day and became emotional when it came time to thank his parents.

“Talking about my mom gets me emotional,” Wallace said. “Everything she’s done for me. My stepdad, too. He’s been there my whole life.”

Perales graduated from Merced High this past spring and spent just one season at Merced College. After recording 14 sacks he was named the Golden Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was recently named the All Regional/NorCal Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Perales says he likes that being 2 hours away he feels he’s far enough from home, but he’s also close enough that his family can still come to his games.

“I’m really excited,” said Perales, who says he plans on majoring in communications. “I don’t know whats’ going to happen. I’m still a freshman, but I’ll be ready for it.”

Perales’ signing shows how players can use the junior college route to get to a bigger school. Former Turlock High star Mustafa Noel-Johnson did the same thing, spending one year at Modesto Junior College before signing on Wednesday with Colorado where he’ll join Wallace.

“Hopefully guys will take notice,” Casey said. “If you’re not getting heavily recruited, look at David and Mustafa. They both when to junior college and now are going to play Division I football.”

Wallace had his eyes set on Colorado early in his recruiting process. He received offers from other schools like Cal and Oregon State, but instantly fell in love with the Colorado program.

“From a work ethic to character, I think LJ can be special moving forward,” Navarra said. “He’s humble. I think he’ll focus on what he needs to do. He’s not an attention-seeking guy.”

Wallace hopes having all his teammates and younger players in the program there with him on signing day will inspire future players to work toward a similar goal.

“It felt good to have everyone there,” said Wallace, who was an all-Central California Conference first-team selection this fall. “I knew my teammates would be there to show respect. It feels good doing great things. Hopefully I can be a role model for the younger guys.”

Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports


