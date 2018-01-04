College Sports

Merced College basketball teams host CVC home openers on Saturday

Merced Sun-Star Staff

January 04, 2018 02:46 PM

The Merced College men’s and women’s basketball team will host their Central Valley Conference home openers on Saturday in a doubleheader against West Hills.

The women will play at 3 p.m. The Lady Devils (15-3 overall, 1-0) opened CVC play with a 95-28 win over Porterville on Wednesday night. Trinity Washington turned in a triple-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Champelle Kelly added 21 points and 14 rebounds. Shea Glasgow-Williams chipped in with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The men will play the Falcons at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils dropped to 2-11 this season with a 84-70 loss to Porterville on Wednesday. Kesean Warren and Mike Harris paced MC with 13 points.

