Merced College basketball teams host CVC home openers on Saturday

The Merced College men’s and women’s basketball team will host their Central Valley Conference home openers on Saturday in a doubleheader against West Hills.
The women will play at 3 p.m. The Lady Devils (15-3 overall, 1-0) opened CVC play with a 95-28 win over Porterville on Wednesday night. Trinity Washington turned in a triple-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Champelle Kelly added 21 points and 14 rebounds. Shea Glasgow-Williams chipped in with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
The men will play the Falcons at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils dropped to 2-11 this season with a 84-70 loss to Porterville on Wednesday. Kesean Warren and Mike Harris paced MC with 13 points.
Comments