Former Golden Valley swimming star Hoppe hoping to help Cal win national championship

Connor Hoppe can’t believe his collegiate swimming career is coming to an end. The former Golden Valley High star and now Cal senior will compete in his last collegiate event this week at the NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships in Minneapolis, Minn.
“It’s hard to believe I’m already a senior,” Hoppe said. “These past four years seem like a blur. I remember first coming to Cal. Now I’m getting ready for my last collegiate swim meet. I feel kind of nostalgic. I want to treasure these last few moments. It’s been a great four years.”
The 201 NCAA Championships will be held at the University of Minnesota from Wednesday through Saturday.
Hoppe is prepared to go out with a bang.
He helped the Bears win the Pac-12 championship with an individual Pac-12 title in the 100-yard breaststroke. Hoppe came from behind to win with a time of 51.91 seconds. The time ranks seventh best in the nation.
“I won one my sophomore year,” Hoppe said. “I didn’t win last year. To win an individual Pac-12 title as a senior meant a lot. Especially since I had to come back to win in the last 25 and clip him at the end. It was really a run race.”
Hoppe will compete in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes at the NCAA championships. He’ll also participate in two relays.
Cal, which was ranked No. 1 in the country in the latest College Swimming Coaches Association of America poll, has a legitimate chance at a national championship.
“I don’t think I’ve been more excited for the NCAAs,” Hoppe said. “We have a lot of momentum going into this next week. We’re really ready to go. There’s a lot of excitement to see what we can do.”
Hoppe is one swimmer who has never shied away from the big stage.
During his senior year at Golden Valley, he set his target on a national record in the 100 breaststroke. Hoppe had to deal with a huge distraction before the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships.
He was originally ruled ineligible during the week leading into the championships because Hoppe had competed with his club team during the high school season.
Hoppe won an appeal and was allowed to swim. He then went out and fell short of the national record, but set a section record with a time of 53.06 seconds.
Hoppe has been a big contributor since arriving at Cal. He won his first individual 100 breaststroke Pac-12 championship his sophomore season.
He can still remember that race vividly.
“That’s probably the moment that stands out to me,” Hoppe said. “I probably wasn’t expected to win at all.”
Winning a Pac-12 championship as a team this year will be something Hoppe remembers forever.
“That was awesome,” Hoppe said. “Going through my freshman, sophomore and junior years, never winning a Pac-12 championship. Then finally winning it my senior year was an incredible feeling. We’re carrying a lot of momentum into the NCAAs.”
Hoppe will still continue to swim after the NCAA championships with the hopes of making the 2020 Olympics. If he doesn’t make the team, he’ll consider his options.
But for now, he’s focused on swimming as a Cal Bear one more time.
“Coming to Cal was definitely one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Hoppe said. “I’ve been super fortunate to get this opportunity. Cal is super hard because of the academics and the swimming is tough. It’s been rewarding. It’s molded me into a better person.”
