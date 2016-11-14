UCLA recovers after shaky first half for 102-97 win over Northridge

The education of the UCLA Bruins started in earnest Sunday evening. The lessons were jarring.
Not every game is going to be a romp. Not every three-pointer is going to go in the basket. Not every referee is going to be forgiving.
Reality seemed to take hold at halftime, giving the No. 16 Bruins enough time to recover for a 102-87 victory over Cal State Northridge at Pauley Pavilion.
After a maddening first half in which their shots wouldn't fall, nearly half their roster was in foul trouble and they wilted under the Matadors' relentless pressure, the Bruins re-familiarized themselves with the basket by attacking it.
The new tactic resulted in a 62-point second half in which the Bruins (2-0) shot 58.8 percent and scored 30 points in the paint to wipe out a two-point halftime deficit.
"At halftime, it's what coach was drilling us about, just being able to take the ball hard to the basket and being aggressive," said center Thomas Welsh, who had 10 points and 13 rebounds and was one of seven Bruins to score in double figures.
UCLA made five of 16 three-pointers and took only six shots from beyond the arc in the second half, quite the departure from a season opener when it attempted 30 three-pointers and made a school-record 18.
Perhaps the most encouraging sign for the Bruins was that they reached triple digits in scoring for a second game in a row despite doing it in a vastly different way.
Their backcourt was the catalyst. Guard Isaac Hamilton finished with 22 points and guard Bryce Alford scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half.
"We do have incredible guards," Welsh said. "They're not always going to be able to make threes, but we know that and we know that they're still going to be able to get the ball in the basket."
UCLA guard Lonzo Ball contributed in almost every category with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, five turnovers and two steals in 38 minutes. Bruins guard Aaron Holiday had 13 points and five assists off the bench.
The Bruins opened the second half like they were in more of a hurry than broadcaster Josh Lewin, who slid into his seat several minutes before tipoff after flying from San Diego to Santa Monica after calling the San Diego Chargers' afternoon game against the Miami Dolphins at Qualcomm Stadium.
Ball made a three-pointer on the Bruins' first possession and then dribbled nearly the length of the court in transition for a one-handed dunk. He later whipped a one-handed, crosscourt pass to Hamilton for a three-pointer before the Matadors could set their defense.
"He started the second half, he was a heavyweight fighter ready to knock you out," UCLA Coach Steve Alford said.
"We wanted to come out throwing punches first and early and I didn't think we did that tonight."
Kendall Smith scored 21 points for the Matadors (1-1), who lost despite shooting 50 percent and committing two fewer turnovers than UCLA's 20. The Bruins' winning the rebounding battle, 44-31, and making 15 more free throws than Northridge might have had something to do with it.
UCLA forward Gyorgy Goloman collected career highs in points (12) and rebounds (eight), and blocked three shots, a vast improvement from the opener when he fouled out in only six minutes.
The Bruins scored their first victory of the day when they received a letter of intent from Kris Wilkes, a highly touted 6-foot-8 guard from North Central High in Indianapolis. Wilkes' decision vaulted UCLA's five-player recruiting class to the No. 1 spot in the nation, according to Scout.com.
