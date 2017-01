No. 18 Wisconsin cruises past Ohio State, 89-66

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

3:37 Highlights and interviews after Merced High's win over El Capitan

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:41 Alondra Ponce and the Atwater High girls knock off Turlock

1:42 James Sellers on El Cap's tough win