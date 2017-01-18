Koenig helps No. 17 Wisconsin fend off Michigan, 68-64

Take a bow, Bronson Koenig.
You earned it.
Wisconsin's senior guard, quiet for more than 34 minutes Tuesday night, demonstrated in a span of 2 minutes, 6 seconds why he is one of the top scorers in the Big Ten when given the opportunity.
Koenig's personal 10-point run - on two drives and two 3-pointers - sparked No. 17 UW to a 68-64 victory over unranked Michigan in front of a raucous crowd at the Kohl Center.
UW (15-3, 4-1 Big Ten) moved into a first-place tie with idle Maryland (16-2, 4-1). The Terrapins play Thursday night at Iowa.
Michigan (12-7, 2-4) lost for the third time in four games and coach John Beilein's struggles against UW continued.
At Michigan, Beilein is 88-62 against Big Ten teams other than UW. His record against the Badgers is 2-16.
Koenig scored 16 points to lead UW, with 10 coming in that rapid-fire burst that ended the Wolverines' upset hopes. He capped the night by hitting two free throws with 4 seconds left.
Vitto Brown was active early and finished with 13 points and three rebounds.
Nigel Hayes did not shoot well - hitting just 4 of 11 field-goal attempts and 4 of 10 free throws. However, he contributed 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. He also played stellar defense against multiple players.
Ethan Happ struggled inside against Michigan's length and made just 5 of 13 shots. However, he finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
He grabbed a huge offensive rebound off a missed free throw, which led to a 3-pointer by D'Mitrik Trice with UW down by seven early in the half.
UW made just 14 of 24 free-throw attempts but hit 8 of 12 in the final 1:13 to secure the victory.
Zak Irvin scored nine of his 21 points in the first half to help keep the Wolverines within striking distance at 26-21.
Guard Derrick Walton Jr. added 15 for Michigan.
The first half was ugly for both teams as the Badgers battled to a 26-21 lead despite shooting 22.2 percent from 3-point range (2-of-9) and 37.9 percent overall (11-of-29).
"Michigan's defense has been tremendous," ESPN analyst Dan Dakich said early in the telecast as the Wolverines made UW work for open shots.
Brown hit 4 of 6 shots for nine points and Happ hit 4 of 9 - after missing his first three attempts - for eight points to help UW build the slim advantage.
Their teammates combined to make just 2 of 14 attempts.
Hayes was 2-of-8, including 0-of-3 from 3-point range, and Koenig was 1-of-3.
Michigan, known for its ability to shoot the ball, hit five of its first 10 shots to stay within 12-10.
The Wolverines stopped moving and cutting on offense and hit just three of their final 15 shots in the half.
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman buried a 3-pointer to forge a 19-19 tie with 7 minutes, 10 seconds left in the half but the Wolverines scored just two points the rest of the way.
They missed their final six field-goal attempts and turned the ball over four times in the final six-plus minutes or they could have had the lead.
"You can't waste any possessions against Wisconsin," Beilein said during a halftime interview on ESPN. "We had some good shots. We didn't make them. We've got to make them in the second half."
Brown scored inside to give UW a 28-21 lead less than a minute into the second half. The Badgers' offense then vanished and the Wolverines took advantage to build leads of 38-30 and 49-43 before Koenig took over.
Trailing by 49-43, UW answered with a tip by Zak Showalter and two drives by Koenig to forge a 49-49 tie with 5:15 left.
Koenig was just warming.
He buried a 3-pointer off a double-screen at the top of the key to give UW a 52-49 lead with 4:30 left. He added another 3-pointer, this time from the left corner, to push the lead to 55-49 lead with 3:44 left.
Both 3-pointers came after misses by Moritz Wagner (10 points).
Then after Wagner traveled, Hayes buried a 3-pointer for a 58-49 lead with 2:24 left.
UW then secured the victory at the free-throw line, with Koenig fittingly capping the victory.
