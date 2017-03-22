Despite scandal, Michigan's 'Fab Five' legacy lives on 25 years later

University of Michigan men's basketball coach Steve Fisher gathered his players in front of a chalk board in the visitors' locker room at Notre Dame's Joyce Center. The Wolverines, 13-5 and ranked No. 15 nationally, were in South Bend, Ind., to play a nonconference game Sunday, Feb. 9, 1992.
Fisher listed the five Irish starters on the board and then named which of his starters would guard each of them. As he had for the previous several games, he ticked off four freshmen - Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard and Jimmy King. But instead of calling junior James Voskuil's name, Fisher told a fifth freshman, Ray Jackson, to guard Notre Dame's Daimon Sweet. While the five freshmen howled in delight, Voskuil's spirits crashed.
"I felt humiliated," he told sportswriter Mitch Albom.
When Michigan took the floor to warm up, the "Fab Five," as the news media had begun calling them two months before, huddled tightly together. "This is what we've been waiting for," Webber said.
"Our time," shouted Rose.
"Show the world," Howard added.
"Let's give 'em some (expletive)!"
The youngsters won, 74-65, dominating the game with speed, deft passing, aggressive defense and unbridled enthusiasm, to say nothing of trash talking and bravado. Courtside, NBC TV analyst Al McGuire chided the teenagers for their "hotdogging," and said, "It's too early for jivin', men, too early for jivin' "
The game marked milestone in the brief, meteoric career of the Fab Five at Michigan that reached its first crest 25 years ago next week. It's a story of enormous athleticism and challenges to conventions in both basketball uniforms and on-court demeanor. But hidden below that flash and achievement lurked a secret that would later impact University of Michigan athletics.
RECRUITING COUPS
Nearly three years before the full Fab Five's debut, Michigan's basketball coach, Bill Frieder, had accepted an offer to coach at Arizona State. Wolverine athletic director, Bo Schembechler, turned the team over to a Frieder assistant, Steve Fisher, just two days before the 1989 NCAA Tournament. The rookie head coach proceeded to engineer a fairy tale ending to the story by winning the national championship.
In the following season, 1989-90, Fisher, then ensconced as the new head coach, led the team to a 23-8 record, but lost in the second round of the NCAAs. His record sank to 14-15 the next year, and he faced high hurdles in the recruiting competition for freshmen enrolling in the fall of 1991.
Nevertheless, Fisher scored big during the early signing period during November 1990 by recruiting the fourth-ranked high school prospect in the country - Juwan Howard, 6-foot-9, of Chicago's Vocational High. Six-four guard Jimmy King in Plano, Texas, quickly followed because he and Howard had roomed together during their campus visit to Michigan; King was ranked No. 10 high school prospect. Ray Jackson, a 6-6 forward from Austin, Texas, who was ranked No. 76, also committed, largely because of the relationship he enjoyed with Mike Boyd, one of Fisher's assistants.
Fisher's two most ambitious targets grew up in Detroit, 35 miles east of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus. Both had deferred signing until after their seasons had ended: Chris Webber, 6-9 and the country's consensus high school Player of the Year, and Jalen Rose, 6-8 and ranked No. 12 high school prospect. By March 1991, Rose had led Detroit's Southwestern High School to the Class A state championship, and Webber's Detroit Country Day team had won the Class B title. The two teens had become friends as 13-year-olds playing AAU ball.
Fisher had gone through the 1990-91 season without filling an assistant coach vacancy, saving it for Perry Watson, Rose's coach at Southwestern. Fisher didn't officially hire him until May 1991 so Watson could steer Rose and Webber to Michigan while free of NCAA recruiting restrictions on college coaches. Sports Illustrated's Alexander Wolff wrote that another college coach, who had competed for the two players, noted that Watson was not officially on the Michigan staff.
"But if you polled a million people in the state of Michigan," the coach said, "most would say he was." Both Webber and Rose committed to Michigan on March 23, 1991.
A Detroit local, "Big Money" Eddie Martin, also influenced Webber and Rose, starting when the 15-year-olds had contemplated where to attend high school. Martin, a former autoworker and gambling impresario who always flashed a big roll, handed out pastries to young players and liquor to their parents in order to promote Southwestern. That worked with Rose, but Webber's parents, Maycee and Doris, arranged for their son to attend Country Day, a mostly white and upscale prep school, on scholarship.
However, Martin's influence on Webber's life and ultimately Michigan basketball did not end with the youngster's high school choice.
1991-1992 REGULAR SEASON
Early in fall semester of 1991, the Wolverine basketball team, both the five freshmen and returning players, practiced informally by themselves. The kids immediately challenged the norms governing freshmen behavior on college teams. During a scrimmage, King battled for a loose ball with senior Chris Seter in an aggressive manner. "I don't care who you think you are," Seter yelled, according to Albom, "you're a freshman around here!"
Rose, a practiced leader, intervened and said, "OK, he's just a freshman. How 'bout we play freshmen against y'all?" The upperclassmen finally agreed after Rose taunted them into action.
"Here we go," Rose said to Webber.
"Let's run, baby," Howard shouted.
The youngsters thrashed the others in several games, and their fast-paced play and smack talking created a tension on the team that would last for months.
But in the weeks that followed, the university resurrected a nickname it had bestowed on five freshmen on the 1982-83 team - the "Fab Five." Rose and his gang initially thought the tag was too corny and preferred "V X's," as in Five Times. "All this means," Webber modestly told reporters in January 1991, "is we're not exceptional. Just five guys."
Stylin' was as important as brash talk and aggressive play to the freshmen, a matter that assistant coach Brian Dutcher recognized early on. He told the equipment manager to order longer uniform shorts for the upcoming season. Michael Jordan had popularized the baggy-shorts fad on the court, and the Fab Five welcomed the change that Fisher wisely allowed. Rose, however, wanted even bigger shorts, according to Albom in his book, "Fab Five."
"Yo, man," Jalen said to a hefty reserve, senior Chip Armer, just before the team's media day event. "Lemme trade you shorts. You can wear mine. I like 'em extra long." Armer agreed and swapped his size 46 shorts for Rose's size 37.
Following the milestone of the Fab Five starting the Notre Dame game on Feb. 9, the Wolverines finished their regular season on March 14 with an overall record of 20-8, and 11-7 in Big Ten play. Their conference highlight was a March 8 win over No. 2 Indiana in Michigan's Crisler Arena.
Michigan, No. 15 in the final AP poll, earned a sixth seed in the Southeast Region of 1992 NCAA Tournament. No team had ever won the tournament with five freshmen starters, but the University of Utah captured the 1944 championship with four first-year starters.
1992 NCAA TOURNAMENT
On March 20 and 22, the Wolverines handled their first two tournament opponents in Atlanta - Temple University, 73-66, and East Tennessee State, 102-90. Michigan met Oklahoma State in a Sweet 16 game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on March 27. It was a messy, foul-riven game, which the Cowboys led 35-33 at the half. With 17:54 to play, Webber picked up his fourth foul and ultimately fouled out with eight minutes left. Ray Jackson also fouled out, as did three Oklahoma State players.
Luckily, the "Forgotten Five" on the Michigan bench, led by 7-foot junior Eric Riley, came to the rescue of the freshmen starters. He, Rose and Howard led Michigan to a last-minute win, 75-72 and a spot in the Elite Eight. Riley led the five upperclassmen subs by playing 26 minutes and scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
"I went out and showed what I could do," Riley told reporters later. "I always knew I could."
The next day, coach Fisher and his five starters appeared before the media in a Lexington Hotel. One reporter asked a question aimed at the heart of the Five's attitude. "Guys, could each of you answer yes or no to this question: Do you all expect to win four consecutive national championships at Michigan?"
Of course each immediately answered "Yes" in turn, and Howard added a kicker, "Anyone who'd answered 'no' to that question, we don't need them around."
Michigan met Ohio State the next day in a contest for a Final Four ticket, and the odds were with the Buckeyes. They had beaten the Wolverines five straight times, including twice in recently completed Big Ten play.
The two teams played even-up for most of the first half, with the Five in full swagger mode. Webber blocked a shot by senior Chris Jent, then got in the Buckeye's face and said, according to Albom, "Remember that. I'll be here all day."
Michigan led 37-31 at halftime, and 57-50 with 10 minutes left. But this was about the time the Wolverines collapsed during the teams' game nearly four weeks earlier, and it happened again.
Michigan went six and a half minutes without a basket, and Ohio State scored 11 straight points to lead 61-57. Fisher called timeout, sat the Five down, told them to close their eyes and think positive thoughts. It worked as Michigan tied the game, and Jent missed a game-winning shot with six seconds left.
It was all Michigan in overtime, and the Wolverines won, 75-71. Suddenly it was an alliterative moment for the kids from Ann Arbor - the Fab Five were headed to the Final Four.
On April 4, 1992, the Wolverines drew the Cincinnati Bearcats in the semifinal game in the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Cincinnati's roster was unlike Michigan's - all of the players were transfers. But they matched the Fab Five in rough trash talk, even during warmups when Cincinnati reserve B.J. Ward and Webber got in a shouting match.
The Bearcats defensive press forced a string of turnovers by the freshmen during the first half and Cincinnati led 41-38 at intermission. However, the Bearcat offense turned stone cold, and Michigan outscored them 22-8 in a 12-minute span.
Fisher sent in a reserve, Voskuil, at a key point, just as he had done with Riley against Oklahoma State a week before. Voskuil scored nine points and snagged four rebounds in 14 minutes and carried his team to a 76-72 win. Cincinnati's poor shooting in the second half - 30 percent - was also a big factor.
The Duke Blue Devils beat Bobby Knight's Indiana Hoosiers in the other semi, 81-78, to set up the national championship game with Michigan. The Duke players saw a second straight national championship in their future.
At halftime in the title game two days later, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski walked off the Metrodome court in a daze. He saw the Fab Five yelling and jumping as they celebrated their 31-30 halftime edge over the Blue Devils. Coach K knew his team's poor first half was in part attributed to center Cristian Laettner's lackluster play. As Sports Illustrated later noted, he had suffered "through the worst 20 minutes of his life."
Laettner and his teammates awoke from their nap in the second half. Point guard Bobby Hurley got everyone on the same page, forward Grant Hill began penetrating to the basket and Laettner started making his shots.
Moreover, the Duke defense throttled Michigan, and Fab Five lost their sizzle, scoring only 20 points in the second half. Duke scored on 12 straight possessions, and won, 71-51. Webber left the court pitching a profanity-laced tirade at TV crews.
For the postgame celebrations, the Duke players pulled on T-shirts that targeted the Five's trash-talking: YOU CAN TALK THE GAME, BUT CAN YOU PLAY THE GAME?
In a 2011 ESPN documentary, Jalen Rose said Michigan lost to a better team, but he looked to the following year's NCAA title. "I felt we were gonna get a couple more cracks at it."
Early in the following season, 1992-93, the Five added to their uniform buzz by adopting black socks and shoes. But they backed up their sartorial statements and brash talk by finishing the regular season ranked No. 3 in the AP poll.
Michigan then reeled off five straight tournament wins to reach the title game against North Carolina on April 5, 1993, in the New Orleans Superdome. The Wolverines trailed by two with 20 seconds left in the game, and, after grabbing a rebound, Webber dribbled up court.
But the Tar Heels trapped him by the sideline, and Webber called time out with 11 seconds remaining. But Michigan had no timeouts left and was hit with a two-shot technical foul. Carolina made those, plus two more on foul shots with seconds left. North Carolina won 77-71.
SCANDAL
The legacy of the Fab Five lived on, despite Webber leaving for the NBA draft after the Carolina loss. That is, until 1997. Martin, who had lavished food and money on Webber, Rose, and other Detroit high school basketball players, drew attention that year to his continuing influential relationship with Michigan basketball. Investigators found no serious violations, but the whiff of scandal prompted Fisher's firing.
Things worsened considerably in April 2000 when Martin admitted giving/loaning $616,000 to Webber and three other Michigan student athletes who played after the Fab Five during the years 1995-1999. That total included $280,000 given to Webber during high school and at Michigan. All of the players but Webber admitted receiving the "loans" during grand jury appearances in 2000. Webber lied and was indicted, along with his father and aunt, in September 2002 on charges of obstruction of justice and perjury.
Webber, an NBA All-Star, ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal contempt in July 2003. He admitted to receiving only $38,200 from Martin and repaying him in May 1994. After Webber completed hundreds of hours of community service, a federal judge fined him $100,000 in late August 2005. Federal prosecutors dropped charges against Webber's father and aunt.
Both through its own action and by order of the NCAA, the University of Michigan forfeited 112 victories from five seasons. Other sanctions included scholarship losses, probation, return of postseason payments from the NCAA and prohibition of postseason play in 2002-2003 and 2003-2004. Further, the university voluntarily removed from Chrisler Arena the Final Four banners from 1992 and 1993. Webber was barred from any activity with the university until 2013.
Thomas Yeager of the NCAA infractions committee told reporters in May 2003 that Michigan's basketball success in the 1990s was a "sham." Also, he regarded the scandal "one of the three or four most egregious violations of NCAA bylaws in the history of the association."
