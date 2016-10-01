MC football squanders fourth-quarter chances in loss to Monterey

Little separates the teams in the NorCal American Division from a talent perspective.
No one is blessed with a tremendous amount of depth or a plethora of next-level skill players. It’s why so many of the contests tend to come down to the fourth quarter.
The ability to execute in those fourth quarters is what separates the good from the bad. And it’s unfortunately where the Merced College football team has been found lacking. The Blue Devils have been outscored 40-0 in the fourth quarter of their three losses, with a negative six turnover differential.
Those crunch-time struggles reared their ugly heads again in Saturday afternoon’s 27-21 loss to Monterey Peninsula. Merced threw two interceptions inside the Lobo 10-yard line in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 13-0 in the final 15 minutes.
“We’ve got no one to blame but ourselves,” said wide receiver Nick Cook, who caught a career high 10 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. “The opportunities were there. We moved the ball up and down the field at will, but we didn’t take advantage of those chances as much as we should have. We just needed to execute a little better in the red zone, but those are things we can clean up and keep getting better at.”
Three first-half touchdown passes by Andrew Trahan helped the Blue Devils (2-3, Golden Coast Conference) take a 21-14 lead into intermission. Cook caught a pair of them and Trahan added an 11-yard lob to Nih-jer Jackson. It remained that way going into the fourth quarter.
Monterey (5-0, 2-0) wasted very little time evening the game up, taking advantage of a fourth-down pass interference call which extended its drive. Kody Steele (28 of 39 passing for 445 yards and three TDs) hit Matteo D’Alfonso with a 4-yard out route to make it 21-21 with 13:38 to play.
Merced looked poised to immdediately answer, marching right back down the field. The Blue Devils rode the power run game of Jaques Buchannon (25 carries, 86 yards) and W.R. Sanders (9-49) to a first-and-goal and the Lobo 3-yard line. After an unsuccessful first-down run, MC coach Bob Casey and company tried to catch Monterey with a play-action roll out. Trahan saw an open Jackson in the end zone, but Elijah Strickland came off of his man to jump the pass and intercept it for a touchback.
“It’s just a frustrating game,” Casey said. “I told the guys after that we had no shortage of chances. We were able to do the things we thought we’d be able to do. The turnover in the end zone was kind of the game for us. We tried to go fast, but got stuffed on first down and they were able to get their Bear package on the field. They basically dared us to throw. We had people open on the play-action, but didn’t get the throw we needed.”
Monterey seized the momentum, going 80 yards in six plays. Michael Armstead (11 catches, 263 yards, 2 TDs) set up the go-ahead score by torching the Merced secondary with back-to-back big plays. Despite having 0 team rushing yards in the game, Akili Jones punched in the score from 3 yards out to give the Lobos their first lead with 6:37 to play.
A missed extra point opened the door for an MC victory, but the offense went three-and-out, giving Monterey a chance to run out the clock. The Blue Devil defense responded thanks to some brilliant individual efforts.
On a second-and-7 at the Merced 42-yard line, defensive coordinator Justin Pinasco sent Soane Vaohea on a blitz. Steele attempted to dump a ball to his running back over Vaohea, but the freshman linebacker lept and deflected the pass straight into the air. Wendel Sidelier was there to haul the interception in, giving the Blue Devil offense one final chance with the ball at midfield.
Trahan (17 of 26, 268) and company marched right down to the MP 23-yard line with just under a minute to play, but the sophomore put a little too much air on a wheel-route pass and was intercepted by Strickland again to end it.
“This one definitely hurts,” Cook said. “We know we let it get away. We have a lot of football left to play, though. We have five games left and if we win them all, it’s still a really good season. We still have work to do, but we’ve shown we can compete with anyone.”
