Merced-area college sports schedule for Oct. 15-16, 2016

TODAY
Men’s cross country
8 a.m. – UC Merced at Bronco Invitational (Santa Clara)
Women’s cross country
8 a.m. – UC Merced at Bronco Invitational (Santa Clara)
Football
6 p.m. – Merced College at Hartnell
Men’s soccer
3:30 p.m. – UC Merced at Embry-Riddle
Women’s soccer
1 p.m. – UC Merced at Embry-Riddle
Women’s volleyball
7 p.m. – Embry-Riddle at UC Merced
Men’s water polo
All day – Merced College at Cuesta Tournament
Women’s water polo
All day – Merced College at Big 8/Coast Conference Crossover (Foothill)
SUNDAY
Men’s water polo
All day – Merced College at Cuesta Tournament
