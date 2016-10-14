Merced College

October 14, 2016 5:42 PM

Merced-area college sports schedule for Oct. 15-16, 2016

TODAY

Men’s cross country

8 a.m. – UC Merced at Bronco Invitational (Santa Clara)

Women’s cross country

8 a.m. – UC Merced at Bronco Invitational (Santa Clara)

Football

6 p.m. – Merced College at Hartnell

Men’s soccer

3:30 p.m. – UC Merced at Embry-Riddle

Women’s soccer

1 p.m. – UC Merced at Embry-Riddle

Women’s volleyball

7 p.m. – Embry-Riddle at UC Merced

Men’s water polo

All day – Merced College at Cuesta Tournament

Women’s water polo

All day – Merced College at Big 8/Coast Conference Crossover (Foothill)

SUNDAY

Men’s water polo

All day – Merced College at Cuesta Tournament

