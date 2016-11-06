Merced College tops Yuba on Cocio’s late touchdown pass

Frank Cocio has proven quite a bit in his first three starts.
The Merced College freshman quarterback has done everything his team could have hoped for and more, tossing eight touchdown passes against one interception since taking over for an injured Andrew Trahan. The one thing Cocio hasn’t had to show is how he’d respond to a little adversity, with the Blue Devils trailing all of 3 minutes, 39 seconds in those three games.
Merced got its answer Saturday afternoon. Bob Casey’s squad outgained Yuba 458-301, but three turnovers helped ensure they trailed throughout.
Cocio delivered in the clutch, finding David Johnson with a 7-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left as Merced pulled out a 24-20 victory.
The Blue Devils fought back from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit and locked up the program’s first winning season since 1997.
After three quarters of offensive frustration, including an 85-yard pick-six that helped Yuba take a 13-3 halftime lead, Merced (6-3) won with back-to-back 80-yard drives.
Down 20-9 with 11:35 to play, the Blue Devils took over at their 20-yard line after the 49ers missed a field goal try. W.R. Sanders (game-high 23 carries, 118 yards) went to work, rushing six times and catching a pass, sandwiched around a Nih-jer Jackson (six catches, 103 yards, TD) 50-yard reception. Sanders finished what he started with a 1-yard touchdown run and then ran in the 2-point conversion to trim the deficit to 20-17.
Yuba (2-7) looked poised to answer, marching right back into Merced territory. With the 49ers on the edge of field-goal territory at the Merced 33, defensive coordinator Justin Pinasco dialed up pressure on a third and 9. Kamilo Tongamoa delivered with the Blue Devils’ only sack to force a punt.
The Merced offense took over at its 15 with 4:23 to play. Cocio orchestrated a 12-play, 85-yard drive for the win.
Merced will return home this week to take an Cabrillo in its regular-season finale. Casey hopes a seventh win will be enough to prompt a bowl-game invitation.
Men’s basketball
Merced College 70, Gavilan 54 in Salinas – It didn’t take long for the Blue Devils to match last season’s win total. Deonta Woodward scored a team-high 20 points and Jose Gonzalez had 19 as Merced closed the Hartnell Tournament 2-0.
Joshua Willingham scored 13 points to help give Merced its first 2-0 start in more than a decade.
Women’s basketball
San Joaquin Delta 65, Merced College 45 in Stockton – Samantha James scored a team-high 12 points and had eight rebounds, but the Lady Devils (1-1) fell to the host Mustangs in the semifinals of the Delta Tournament.
Christina Lotulelei scored 10 points and Anntranetta Stickman provided seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds coming off the bench.
Men’s soccer
UC Merced 2, Simpson 1 in Redding – Estevan Salgado struck twice in the last six minutes to help give the Bobcats a dramatic victory to close the regular season.
UCM (10-6-1, 9-1 Cal Pac) will have the No. 2 seed in the Cal Pac Tournament, which it will host beginning Thursday.
Women’s soccer
UC Merced 8, Simpson 0 in Redding – Elizabeth Cruz became the second player in Bobcats history to hit double-digit goals for a season, striking twice and adding an assist in a rout of the Redhawks.
Tiffany Souza also scored twice and UCM (12-2-3, 7-1 Cal Pac) didn’t allow a shot on goal as it closed the regular season by tying a school record with its 12th shutout.
Women’s volleyball
UC Merced 3, Providence Christian 0 in Merced – Rachael Schaefer (team-high 11 kills) hit double-digit kills for the 11th time in 13 matches and Brooke Wheeler had a match-high 23 assists and five aces in a 25-7, 25-9, 25-16 Bobcats victory.
Merced (12-12, 10-4 Cal Pac) enters the Cal Pac Tournament playing its best volleyball of the season, having closed with six straight victories.
Men’s water polo
Ohlone 10, Merced College 9 in Saratoga – Gabriel Hoffman had two goals and three assists while Ethan Eagleton and Paul Olano each had two goals, but the Blue Devils (10-19) couldn’t overcome a 10-goal first quarter.
Micah Abney had two assists and made eight saves as Merced finished the Coast Conference Tournament 1-3.
