College Roundup: Croninger’s big afternoon helps MC football lock up a bowl game

After splitting time between receiver and kicker as a freshman, Noah Croninger opted to just focus on his kicking and punting this season.
The idea was to keep his legs fresh and Croninger has thrived for the Merced College football team. He ranks ninth in the state with 37.7 yards per punt, has made six field goals and routinely denies opponents return chances with touch backs.
The plan changed when Merced College got down to its third quarterback and Croninger, who was a QB at Dos Palos, was called into emergency backup services. It had all been theory until Saturday afternoon when starter Frank Cocio took a shot to the ribs and was pulled for precautionary reasons.
Croninger showed he’s still got some skills. The sophomore went 6-of-10 passing for 76 yards and a score, rushed for a team-high 139 yards and two more scores and kicked a pair of field goals as the Blue Devils closed out the regular season with a 48-0 rout of Cabrillo at Stadium ’76.
The news got even better on Sunday as the Merced College (7-3) learned it would not only play in its first bowl game since 1997, but will host Hartnell at 6 p.m. on Friday night.
“It’s awesome,” MC coach Bob Casey said. “It validates that they played well enough throughout the season to get recognized. We lost some heartbreakers and some conference games early that kind of took us out of the title hunt, so all we’ve been playing for is one more game. The guys will get that and we just want to try and enjoy it.”
MC jumped out to an early lead as Cocio connected Nick Cook for a 52-yard touchdown pass on the Blue Devils’ opening possession. Cocio found Daniel Kelley for a 3-yard TD pass on Merced’s next possession to make it 12-0 at the end of one.
The Blue Devil offense wasn’t nearly as efficient in the second quarter, but Merced College still expanded its lead thanks to the defense. Nathan Duran intercepted a ball and returned it three yards for a score. Keyontae Woods followed with a sack of Cabrillo quarterback Jeff Schweitzer in the end zone for a safety a few minutes later. Croninger tacked on a field goal from the ensuing possession and Merced went into intermission up 25-0.
The Blue Devil defense dominated all afternoon, forcing six turnovers and allowing just 141 yards of total offense.
The second half was all Croninger. He broke TD runs of 79 and 47 yards on consecutive series and then capped his evening with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Nih-jer Jackson in the fourth quarter.
“We’d talked about maybe getting Noah some reps anyway,” Casey said. “He’s been taking reps in practice for weeks, so he was ready. Frank took a pretty good shot and was in discomfort when he threw, so we made the change.
“They were bringing a lot of pressure off of the edges and squeezing the run and Noah kind of countered that. He caught them not knowing his speed and did good job reading the end and pulling the ball back at the right times.”
Men’s Soccer
Marymount California 2, UC Merced 0 in Merced – The Bobcats suffered a worst-case-scenario as the Mariners struck twice in the first 26 minutes of the Cal Pac Tournament Championship game.
UCM (11-7-1) never recovered, getting just one shot on goal in the loss. Bernardo Garcia made two saves in the loss.
Women’s Basketball
Pacific 111, UC Merced 50 in Stockton – Allison Wisdom paced the Bobcats (1-2) with a team-high nine points, but UCM was no match for the Division I Tigers in an exhibition loss.
Brittany Martinez and Kylee Scheib each chipped in eight points for Merced.
