Kelly’s career day leads MC women’s basketball to third place

Freshman guard Champelle Kelly scored a career-high 19 points off of the bench and added seven rebounds as the Merced College women’s basketball team took third place at the Santa Ana Tournament with a 60-54 victory over West Hills-Lemoore on Saturday.
Kelly added three assists and two steals while shooting a team-best 7 of 12 from the field.
Salihah Bey chipped in 11 points, four assists and two steals as the Lady Devils (6-6) got back to .500 on the season.
William Jessup 57, UC Merced 55 in Rocklin – A Christina Castro jumper capped a furious fourth-quarter comeback by the Bobcats (2-6), tying the game with just over 3 minutes to play. Ashlyn Jones spoiled the rally, however, hitting a game-winning basket for the Warriors with 3 seconds left.
Mia Belvin and Aubrey Hayes each paced UCM with 13 points in the loss.
Men’s Basketball
Sacramento State 81, UC Merced 54 in Sacramento – Derek E’denchukwu made his presence felt in a return to the Bobcat lineup with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds in a loss to Sacramento State.
Cole Taira paced UCM (1-8) with 15 points, three assists and three steals, but the Bobcats were killed on the boards 51-17 by the Division I Hornets.
Merced College 77, Napa 64 in Sacramento – The Blue Devil men continued their fantastic start to the season, capturing the consolation title at the Cosumnes River Tournament with a win over Napa.
MC coach Bill Russell said the team rode the inside play of Deonta Woodard and Joshua Willingham and the perimeter game of Anthony Nolen to the win. Merced is now 6-3 on the year.
