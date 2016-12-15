MC’s Tongamoa, UCM’s Coles earn All-American nods

1:44 Merced residents light up neighborhood with annual Christmas display Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:20 Merced family fights for justice 10 years after unsolved slayings

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:35 Nyquel Alexander on early signing

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees