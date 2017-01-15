Merced College, UC Merced basketball teams sweep at home

Anthony Nolen scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to help the Merced College men’s basketball team break open its home game Saturday against West Hills.
As it turns out, the Blue Devils needed every point.
Merced led by 16 with seven minutes to play but scored just three points the rest of the way in holding on for a 76-70 victory at Don Reid Court.
The Blue Devils (10-7, 2-2 Central Valley Conference) had a balanced attack with 16 points from Jose Gonzalez, 15 from Deonta Woodard and 12 from Joshua Willingham.
UC Merced 78, La Sierra 60 in Merced – Matt Laflin made four of the Bobcats’ 11 3-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points as UC Merced (4-12, 3-2 California Pacific Conference) moved over .500 in league for the first time this season.
Joshua Kimble sank 6 of 7 shots to provide 15 points off the Bobcats’ bench while Ronnie Kozak and Cole Taira had 12 each.
Women’s basketball
Merced College 64, West Hills 56 in Merced – Samantha James had her best performance this season, scoring a season-high 24 points to go with nine rebounds, three steals and three assists in the Lady Devils’ win.
Freshman guard Salihah Bey had 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals as Merced College (9-11, 1-2 CVC) picked up its first conference win.
UC Merced 82, La Sierra 60 in Merced – Courtney Danna (game-high 20 points, 10 rebounds), Mia Belvin (13 points) and Deja Jackson (12 points) caught fire as the Bobcats used a 30-point second quarter to break open the game.
The win, coupled with a Benedictine loss, left UC Merced (9-7, 3-1 Cal Pac) a half-game out of first place.
