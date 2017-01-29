College Roundup: Merced College men upset NorCal No. 3 Fresno City in basketball

The Merced College men’s basketball team set out this season to return the program to Northern California relevance.
With an excellent group of veterans and talented freshmen to fill the holes, the Blue Devils (13-8, 5-3 Central Valley Conference) have progressed toward that goal. Merced has almost doubled its win total from the last four seasons combined, but for all their early success, the Blue Devils lacked a marquee victory.
That changed Saturday night. Deonta Woodard continued his MVP-caliber campaign with a game-high 28 points, and Jose Gonzalez (six 3-pointers) and Josh Willingham scored 24 each to help Merced upset NorCal No. 3 and state No. 6 Fresno City College 105-93.
The Blue Devils reached triple digits for the second consecutive game and third time this season. They also defeated the Rams (18-5, 7-1) for the first time since the 1990s and handed Fresno City its first conference home loss since the 2009-2010 campaign.
Former Golden Valley standout Christian Carroll paced Fresno City with 23 points.
Cal Maritime 64, UC Merced 53 in Merced – Matt Laflin recorded team highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds, but the Bobcats (5-15, 3-5 California Pacific Conference) couldn’t keep pace with the Keelhaulers (14-10, 6-2) at Hostetler Court.
Cal Maritime had a 39-31 rebounding advantage, including 19-9 on the offensive end.
Women’s basketball
UC Merced 79, Cal Maritime 63 in Merced – Mia Belvin strengthened her credentials for Cal Pac Freshman of the Year – if not Player of the Year – by scoring a game-high 23 points to go with sixrebounds and five steals for the Bobcats (12-8, 6-2).
Center Brittany Martinez finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while reigning Cal Pac Player of the Year Courtney Danna had seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help keep UC Merced one game behind first-place Antelope Valley in the conference standings. The Keelhaulers fell to 3-21 and 0-8.
Fresno City 80, Merced College 59 in Fresno – Salihah Bey continued to deliver on offense, scoring a game-high 28 points for the Lady Devils (11-13, 3-4 CVC) in a loss to the Rams (19-7, 6-1).
Anntranetta Stickman had 11 points for Merced, which is 0-3 against Fresno City this season.
Baseball
Solano 9, Merced College 7 in Fairfield – Alex Pallios went 3 for 5 with three doubles and drove in three runs, but it wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils (0-2) to overcome a rough first two innings.
The Falcons scored all their runs in the first two innings on eight walks, two hit batters and two errors. Six runs came on bases-loaded walks.
Merced’s Ryan Frakes had three hits and an RBI, and former Cal State Northridge player Derek Molina drove in two runs in his first Blue Devils start.
