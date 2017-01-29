College Roundup: Merced College men upset NorCal No. 3 Fresno City in basketball

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Pause

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Isaac Copper on Golden Valley's win over Buhach Colony

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

1:47 Pitman bests Atwater in final seconds