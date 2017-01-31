Merced College

January 31, 2017 6:54 PM

Merced-area college sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Men’s basketball

5 p.m. – Cerro Coso at Merced College

Related content

Merced College

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

View more video

Sports Videos