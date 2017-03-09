MC softball finding its stride

The formula for success is there for the Merced College softball team.
Suzanne McGhee’s squad has the talent, experience and softball acumen to put together a special season. The only ingredient that’s seemingly missing is depth. The She-Devils entered the season with only 10 players on the roster and McGhee scoured the campus for every able-bodied player she could find.
McGhee managed to add two more players, but even 12 bodies leaves little margin for error. An injury to a key piece can throw everything off, as was the case when starting shortstop Arisa Nishibe missed the first seven games of the season. MC stumbled to a 3-7 start, dropping a number of winnable contests along the way.
Nishibe’s return to the lineup shifted everyone back to their proper positions on the field and the She-Devils have run off seven straight victories, including a perfect start to Central Valley Conference play. Merced extended both runs on Thursday afternoon with 11-0 and 15-0 victories over Cerro Coso in a doubleheader at She-Devil Diamond.
“It’s one of those things where we’re growing as a team,” McGhee said. “Getting Arisa back helps the entire infield and makes sure we have all the right people in the right positions. We don’t have any room for injury, which means the girls have to come in and take care of themselves.
“If we do get an injury, we have to be thinking ahead, so someone is prepared to step into a position that might not be natural for them. Right now, we know plays are going to be made. The pitchers have the confidence that if they miss a spot, the defense is going to be there to pick them up. We’re very solid up the middle with Arisa at short and Mel (Silva) in center.”
Nishibe’s impact is felt on the offensive end as well.
The sophomore has been an excellent table setter her whole career and showed it on Thursday, reaching base four times in her six at-bats during the doubleheader.
Nishibe reached on an error to open the afternoon as MC (10-7, 6-0 CVC) had its first nine batters reach base safely in a nine-run first inning. Adriana Granada (3 for 3, 3 RBI) opened the scoring with an RBI triple. Jennifer Moreno added a two-run double three batters later and Brianna Flores (3 for 3, 2 RBI) capped the rally with a two-run single.
That was more than enough offense for sophomore pitcher Brianna Lopez.
The right-hander struck out the side to start the game and sat down the first nine hitters she faced in order. A throwing error to open the fourth inning was the only Coyote (1-6-1, 0-5 CVC) to reach base. Lopez finished with six strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter.
“Defensively it’s a big change,” Lopez said. “It’s super obvious that we needed (Nishibe). She does so much for us, offensively as well. You just know that she always does her job. It takes a whole team to win, but Arisa is a big part of our team.
“Coming in, we know we don’t have any depth and anyone could get called to play anywhere at any time. It is what it is and we have to go with it.”
The second game gave McGhee the opportunity to test some of the versatility as she emptied her bench. The result was no less dominant against an over-matched Cerro Coso side.
Flores allowed no runs on two hits in five complete innings to earn the win.
The freshman also received plenty of run support. Elizabeth Cuevas (3 for 3) tripled twice and drove in three runs. Silva picked up two hits and drove in a pair, while Marta Mitchell capped a seven-run fourth inning with a three-run inside-the-park home run that helped bring about the 10-run mercy rule.
Over the course of the two games, MC banged out 26 runs on 26 hits.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
