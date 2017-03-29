Merced College

March 29, 2017 3:56 PM

MC baseball has 18-inning tilt stopped for darkness

Sun-Star staff report

VISALIA

Chris Pedretti has experienced quite a bit in his 30-plus years of coaching.

The Merced College baseball coach has been through just about every scenario repeatedly during his Blue Devil-tenure. Still, Tuesday’s road trip to Sequoias provided the MC skipper a rare first.

After 4 1/2 hours of action the Blue Devils (16-9, 8-1 Central Valley Conference) and Giants (19-7, 7-2) couldn’t separate themselves. COS doesn’t have lights, and the game was finally called due to darkness after 17 innings with the game tied 6-6. The first-place battle will resume in the top of the 18th at Blue Devil Field on Friday afternoon.

The second game of the three-game series will take place immediately following the conclusion of the extra-inning affair.

“It’s definitely the longest game I think I’ve ever been a part of,” Pedretti said. “I don’t remember ever going 18 innings before. There were a number of times in extra innings where we had the go-ahead run on third with two outs and guys we wanted at the plate, but just couldn’t get a hit.

“Our outfield made some incredible plays, including Lawrence Anderson crashing into the fence, to keep the game going.”

Softball

Fresno City 2, Merced College 1 in Merced – Marta Mitchell blasted a solo home run in the first and Brianna Lopez struck out 10, but a pair of of fourth-inning unearned runs proved the difference as the She-Devils fell at home.

The loss drops MC (15-11, 10-3 CVC) out of first place for the first time since conference play began.

Merced College

