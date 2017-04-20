Merced College

April 20, 2017 2:31 PM

Merced-area college sports schedule for Friday, April 21, 2017

Swimming

All Day – BVC Championships at Merced College

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy 2:43

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy
Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says 0:39

Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says
Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree 1:49

Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree

View More Video

Sports Videos