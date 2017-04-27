Merced College

April 27, 2017 3:42 PM

Merced-area college sports schedule for Friday, April 28, 2017

Baseball

3 p.m. – Cerro Coso at Merced College

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos boy receives Make-A-Wish from Merced K9s

Los Banos boy receives Make-A-Wish from Merced K9s 1:12

Los Banos boy receives Make-A-Wish from Merced K9s
Foster Farms employee's protest for better wages, affordable insurance, new contract 0:37

Foster Farms employee's protest for better wages, affordable insurance, new contract
MC's Anthony Nolen on signing with Bellevue University 2:05

MC's Anthony Nolen on signing with Bellevue University

View More Video

Sports Videos