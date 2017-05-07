Merced College

May 07, 2017 4:15 PM

MC’s White earns second state medal

Sun-Star staff report

LOS ANGELES

Dustin White made it two medals in as many days with an eighth-place finish in 1-meter diving at the CCCAA State Swim & Dive Championships on Saturday.

The Merced College freshman recorded a score of 143.40 earning a medal by just 1.30 points. White also took sixth in the 3-meter competition on Friday. He earned junior college All-American status for both events.

NorCal Trials in Cupertino – Merced College sophomore Daniel Torres qualified for next weekend’s NorCal Finals with a 57.17 in the 400-meter hurdles.

The Gustine alum took third in his heat and turned in the ninth-best time overall as he moved a step closer to the State Championships. The NorCal Finals will be held Friday and Saturday at De Anza College.

