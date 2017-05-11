Merced College

May 11, 2017 1:09 PM

Merced-area college sports schedule for Friday, May 12, 2017

Track & Field

All Day – NorCal Finals at De Anza College

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors

Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors 1:49

Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors
Merced High School holds ceremony for college-bound seniors 1:49

Merced High School holds ceremony for college-bound seniors
3:27

"Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County

View More Video

Sports Videos