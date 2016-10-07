Goals galore in UC Merced soccer sweep

The UC Merced men’s and women’s soccer teams are making California Pacific Conference play look easy.
Neither team has allowed a goal in conference play, and – after some early-season scoring issues – both have frequently found the back of the net. That trend continued Thursday afternoon as the Bobcat squads turned in scoring season highs.
Eight men scored goals, including a pair by sophomore striker Artemio Contreras, as UCM rolled winless Pacific Union College 9-0. The Merced women’s team wasn’t to be outdone, receiving its second hat trick in as many games in a 8-0 thrashing of La Sierra at Lake Field.
The UCM men are now 5-0 in the Cal Pac and have outscored their opponents 25-0.
Contreras has been a big part of that, scoring four goals in the last three games. He leads the team with seven. Brian Chongtoua added a goal and an assist in the victory, and the Bobcat defense didn’t allow a shot on goal in the rout.
The UCM women have been every bit as good.
The Bobcats (7-1-3, 4-0 Cal Pac) have now outscored conference foes 19-0. Veronica Villacorta led the onslaught on Thursday, recording her first career hat trick. The senior center midfielder now has six goals and two assists in her last four games.
Niccole Salm recorded her first two goals of the season, and Miranda Thomas picked up the first goal and assist in her UC Merced career.
Both teams should have their toughest conference tests to date when second-place Marymount makes a trip to Merced Saturday. The doubleheader starts with the women at 1 p.m., and the men follow at 3 p.m.
Comments