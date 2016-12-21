UC Merced Sports

December 21, 2016 6:52 PM

Merced-area sports summaries for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Basketball

College Women

UC Merced 90, Bethesda 75

Bethesda

12

16

20

27

75

UC Merced

22

28

21

19

90

Bethesda (3-14) – Adelina Vanaga 12, Taylor Smalley 9, Brianna Davis 2, Gabby Robledo 33, DQ Townsend 6, Nayely Sanchez 4, Victoria Jackson 7, Brittany Purcell 2. Totals: 24 15-26 75.

UC Merced (5-6) – Danielle Ward 4, Brittany Martinez 5, Courtney Danna 16, Aubrey Hayes 8, Mia Belvin 24, Deja Jackson 6, Mia Shannon 6, Shelby Bohlmann 3, Christina Castro 12, Allison Wisdom 2, Kimiko Sato 4. Totals: 32 18-24 90.

3-pointers – Bethesda 12 (Robledo 6, Vanga 3, Smalley 1, Sanchez 1, Jackson 1), UC Merced 8 (Hayes 2, Belvin 2, Castro 2, Danna 1, Bohlmann 1). Rebounds – Bethesda 35 (Townsend 10), Merced 37 (Martinez 9). Assists – Bethesda 14 (Smalley 5), Merced 21 (Danna 8). Steals – Bethesda 18 (Smalley 5), Merced 11 (Belvin 5). Team fouls – Bethesda 19, Merced 19.

High School Boys

Merced 73, Livingston 30

Merced

17

21

17

18

73

Livingston

10

14

2

4

30

Merced (6-3) – Davion Jackson 6, Isaiah Aguirre 16, Jared Pazin 19, Jeremy Redwine 12, Dhameer Warren 9, Anthony Robinson 4, Xavier Stewart 7. Totals: 28 12-13 73.

Livingston (4-8) – Kevin Alvarez 15, Simranjit Singh 4, Dominic Brunelle 2, Gurpreet Singh 5, Adrian Pacheco 4. Totals: 13 2-4 30.

3-pointers – Merced 5 (Aguirre 3, Pazin 1, Warren 1), Livingston 2 (Alvarez 1, Chohan 1). Team fouls – Merced 12, Livingston 16. Fouled out – None.

JV –Merced 58-53

