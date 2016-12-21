Merced-area sports summaries for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Basketball
College Women
UC Merced 90, Bethesda 75
Bethesda
12
16
20
27
—
75
UC Merced
22
28
21
19
—
90
Bethesda (3-14) – Adelina Vanaga 12, Taylor Smalley 9, Brianna Davis 2, Gabby Robledo 33, DQ Townsend 6, Nayely Sanchez 4, Victoria Jackson 7, Brittany Purcell 2. Totals: 24 15-26 75.
UC Merced (5-6) – Danielle Ward 4, Brittany Martinez 5, Courtney Danna 16, Aubrey Hayes 8, Mia Belvin 24, Deja Jackson 6, Mia Shannon 6, Shelby Bohlmann 3, Christina Castro 12, Allison Wisdom 2, Kimiko Sato 4. Totals: 32 18-24 90.
3-pointers – Bethesda 12 (Robledo 6, Vanga 3, Smalley 1, Sanchez 1, Jackson 1), UC Merced 8 (Hayes 2, Belvin 2, Castro 2, Danna 1, Bohlmann 1). Rebounds – Bethesda 35 (Townsend 10), Merced 37 (Martinez 9). Assists – Bethesda 14 (Smalley 5), Merced 21 (Danna 8). Steals – Bethesda 18 (Smalley 5), Merced 11 (Belvin 5). Team fouls – Bethesda 19, Merced 19.
High School Boys
Merced 73, Livingston 30
Merced
17
21
17
18
—
73
Livingston
10
14
2
4
—
30
Merced (6-3) – Davion Jackson 6, Isaiah Aguirre 16, Jared Pazin 19, Jeremy Redwine 12, Dhameer Warren 9, Anthony Robinson 4, Xavier Stewart 7. Totals: 28 12-13 73.
Livingston (4-8) – Kevin Alvarez 15, Simranjit Singh 4, Dominic Brunelle 2, Gurpreet Singh 5, Adrian Pacheco 4. Totals: 13 2-4 30.
3-pointers – Merced 5 (Aguirre 3, Pazin 1, Warren 1), Livingston 2 (Alvarez 1, Chohan 1). Team fouls – Merced 12, Livingston 16. Fouled out – None.
JV –Merced 58-53
Comments