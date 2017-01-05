Roundup: UC Merced basketball teams squeak out tough road wins

The ability to finish games often come with experience.
Unfortunately for the UC Merced men’s basketball team, that’s something in short supply. Second-year head coach Kevin Pham has an all-underclass starting lineup and Joshua Kimble is the only member on the roster with more than one year of college experience.
That lack of experience will occasionally create scenarios like Thursday night’s 58-57 victory over Embry-Riddle. The Bobcats (2-11, 1-1 California Pacific Conference) never trailed in the second half and had a comfortable 11-point lead with 3:52 to play. Aaron Laflin (game-high 17 points) scored to give UCM a 58-47 lead, but the Bobcats didn’t score again the rest of the way.
The Eagles whittled the lead down to 1 as UC Merced missed its last six shots from the field and then turned the ball over with 22 seconds left. Gilbert Ibarra (10 points, eight rebounds) got a pair of looks in the final seconds, but couldn’t get either to fall as the Bobcats held on for their first Cal Pac win.
Matt Laflin finished with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds for UCM, while Kimble (10 points) and Branson Garcia (eight) combined for a big nights off of the bench.
Women’s Basketball
UC Merced 52, Embry-Riddle 49 in Prescott, Ariz. – Mia Belvin (team-high 16 points) wasn’t going to be denied. The freshman guard accounted for 12 straight points to open the fourth quarter as the two-time defending champion Bobcats opened their title defense with a big road win.
Courtney Danna added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals while Christina Castro chipped in 10 points off of the bench for UCM (7-6, 1-0 Cal Pac).
Boys Soccer
Livingston 2, Pacheco 1 in Livingston – Julian Cabrera’s late goal capped a huge week for the Wolves (13-1, 2-0 WAC) as they ran the table on their two biggest challengers with a pair of one-goal victories.
The Panthers led 1-0 at the break, but Cabrera helped level things by setting up Jose Gomez for the equalizer 10 minutes into the second half. Cabrera then put things away 10 minutes from time as Francisco Lopez headed a cross back into his path.
Girls Soccer
Golden Valley 4, Buhach Colony 0 in Merced – Jaylin Meza opened 2017 with a bang, netting four goals to lead the Cougars past the Thunder in their CCC opener and push her team-leading total to 16.
Katelynn Griego had a pair of assists in the win and Christiane Grijalva made two saves to help GV (9-1-1, 1-0 CCC) record its eighth straight shutout.
Livingston 8, Pacheco 0 in Livingston – The Wolves’ goal-scoring barrage continued as Miranda Alvear and Jocelyn Vega each recorded hat tricks in a victory over the Panthers.
Livingston (4-6, 1-1 WAC) has found the back of the net 45 times in its last five games.
Comments