UC Merced women’s basketball has Cal Pac streak snapped

It's been a while since the UC Merced women's basketball team has found itself in this position.
After running off 14 consecutive California Pacific Conference victories, including the postseason tournament, the Bobcats are staring at someone else atop the league standings.
Benedictine ended the Bobcats’ winning streak, shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent beyond the arc in a 77-61 victory over UCM on Saturday night.
Courtney Danna paced the Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 Cal Pac) with 13 points, five steals and four assists. Danielle Ward had eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Brittany Martinez contributed 11 points off the bench.
Men’s basketball
Benedictine 85, UC Merced 75 (OT) in Mesa, Ariz. – Cole Taira (team-high 19 points, five assists) drilled a 3-pointer as time expired to force overtime, but the Bobcats (2-12, 1-2 Cal Pac) went ice cold (1-for-8 shooting) in extra time.
Ryan Haywood and Joshua Kimble each chipped in 13 points for UC Merced.
Merced College 82, Cerro Coso 72 in Ridgecrest – The Blue Devils (10-6, 1-1 CVC) bounced back from a conference-opening loss with a 10-point win over the Coyotes.
Merced will visit Sequoias on Wednesday.
