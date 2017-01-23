News
January 23, 2017 3:33 PM
Merced-area college sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.
– UC Merced at UC Santa Cruz
UC Merced Sports
Comments