Merced-area college sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts' Pause

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:15 Highlights of Merced's win over GV

0:46 White House: opening briefing room to more journalists via Skype

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:45 Obama on TPP: 'Right now, I’m president, and I’m for it'