College Notebook: UC Merced’s Belvin making her presence felt

Mia Belvin seems to get a little better each time she steps out on the court.
The freshman guard from Long Beach’s confidence has steadily risen over the course of the season with her now making nightly contributions on both sides of the court.
Belvin’s instant impact has gone a long way towards compensating for the graduation of Bobcats all-time leading scorer Shelby Howard. In fact, she’s on pace to have the best statistical freshman campaign since Howard first set foot on the UCM campus back in 2012-13.
Her full skill set was on display last Saturday as she paced Merced with 23 points, six rebounds and five steals. Belvin leads the Bobcats in scoring (11.7 points per game) and steals with 52. She’s second on a veteran team in minutes played and has a good chance of shattering assistant coach Leticia Oceguera’s single-season steals record of 61.
With six regular-season games remaining and what the Bobcats hope will be a minimum of three postseason contests, Belvin could also make a run at Howard’s freshman record of 353 points.
Hitting the glass
Speaking of records.
In a day and age where many complain that the fundamentals of basketball have been lost on an entire generation, the Merced College women’s basketball team showed the art of the box out is still alive and well here in Merced.
The Lady Devils set a school record with 71 rebounds, 34 coming on the offensive glass, in a 77-57 victory at Porterville last week. The previous record of 70 was set back in 2002, also coming against the Pirates.
It wasn’t the only first of the historic evening. Salihah Bey (24 points, 11 rebounds), Heaven Mazon (10, 12), Samantha James (19, 12) and Annatranetta Stickman (12, 15) all recorded double-doubles in the game, marking the first time four players had accomplished such a feat in coach Allen Huddleston’s tenure.
Spring is in the air
The junior college spring sports season is officially underway as the Merced College baseball team opened its 2017 campaign with a pair of games over the weekend. The Blue Devils will host a two-game series with Canada on Friday and Saturday afternoon.
The MC softball team will open the season at home against Hartnell on Tuesday, while the swim programs will open the year in Clovis on Saturday. Track & Field it set to get going at the end of February.
Letting it fly
The Merced College men’s basketball team went an awfully long time without scoring 100 points in a game.
Now the Blue Devils (13-8, 5-3 CVC) have accomplished the feat in consecutive games, including a 105-93 upset of state No. 6 Fresno City on Saturday. It was the third time MC has hit triple digits on the season and helped raise their scoring average to 83.7 ppg, which ranks seventh in the state.
The quartet of Deonta Woodard (18.2 ppg), Anthony Nolen (17.2), Joshua Willingham (16.2) and Jose Gonzalez (15) have led the onslaught as Merced debuted at No. 20 in the state top 20 last week and will likely be on the rise after the upset of the Rams.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
