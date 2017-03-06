UC Merced Sports

March 6, 2017 3:46 PM

Merced-area college sports schedule for Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Men’s volleyball

7 p.m. – Clarke (Iowa) at UC Merced

Related content

UC Merced Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno AME church will offer sanctuary to the undocumented

View more video

Sports Videos