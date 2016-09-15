Merced-area high school sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 16, 2016

Football
7 p.m. – Pacheco at Buhach Colony, Madera at Merced, Fresno at El Capitan, Los Banos at Dos Palos, Chowchilla at Central Valley Christian, Livingston at Mountain House, Le Grand at Linden, Yosemite at Mariposa, Gustine at Modesto Christian, Sonora at Hilmar, Sierra Ridge/Rite of Passage at Stone Ridge Christian
Boys water polo
9 a.m. – Roddy Svendsen Tournament at Merced College
Girls water polo
All Day – Merced, Buhach Colony, Golden Valley at Chuck McCollum Tournament in Rocklin
