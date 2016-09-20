Santana helps Merced boys water polo improve to 2-0

Abraham Santana turned in a solid all-around effort to help the Merced High School boys water polo team defeat visiting Pitman 14-8 on Monday evening.
Santana scored three goals to go with five assists and six steals.
Spencer Fluetsch had four goals, Alec Propes had three goals, and Nathan Latronica blocked 10 shots for the Bears (2-0 Central California Conference)
El Capitan 17, Golden Valley 9 at Merced – Andrew Brown scored four goals to lead the Gauchos (1-2 CCC) past the Cougars. Jacob Conley had three goals for El Capitan, and Evan Spiva contributed two goals and three assists.
Atwater 14, Turlock 8 in Atwater – Luke van Warmerdam had three goals, two assists and five steals as the Falcons improved to 3-0 in the CCC. Elias Marquez had four goals and three assists, and Blake Brigham recorded 12 saves for Atwater.
Girls water polo
Pitman 8, Merced 5 in Merced – Madelyn Hall scored twice for the Bears, who dropped to 0-2 in the CCC. Katarina Capalong, Libby Shank and Stephanie Hart had one goal each for Merced.
Girls volleyball
Le Grand 3, Delhi 0 in Le Grand – Arisbeth Ceja’s 10 kills, two blocks and four aces helped the Bulldogs pick up their first Southern League victory, 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 over the Hawks. Alyssa Bueno finished with 15 assists for Le Grand (1-2 SL), and Alexis Aguallo recorded 16 digs.
College women’s soccer
UC Merced 2, William Jessup 0 in Merced – Elizabeth Cruz and Bridget Villanueva scored second-half goals to lift the Bobcats (3-1-3). Ashley Bennett picked up an assist for Merced, and Maggie Morales stopped three shots on goal.
Comments