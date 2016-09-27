El Capitan volleyball edges Buhach Colony in five games

When the match gets tight, El Capitan coach Maycol Fernandez’s message is usually the same to his players – Enjoy the game.
That was his message on Tuesday night after the Gauchos squandered a two-game lead and looking totally out of sync in doing so against Buhach Colony.
“These are the things they are going to remember,” Fernandez said. “I like saying enjoy the game and I think they play better when they are enjoying the game.”
El Capitan somehow righted the ship in the fifth game, jumping out to an early 5-1 lead and never trailed as they won game five to finished off a nail-biting 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 11-25, 15-11 victory at the Thunder Dome to improve to 4-1 in the Central California Conference and 7-8 overall.
“It was stressful,” said Gauchos senior Ariana Johnson. “We had those two games because we came out strong. We talked and were working as a team. In the fourth game we were broken down, making mistakes. But we knew we couldn’t go back in time and fix that fourth game. We had to come back strong in the game five.”
It was junior Makenzie Webber (12 kills), who sparked the Gauchos in the deciding game with three kills and one ace that helped El Capitan extend its lead to 10-6.
The Gauchos also got key plays from Paige Martin (17 digs and five aces), Adyn Walton-Allen, Robin Helms and Johnson to finish off the match.
“That’s where experience helps and having those seniors out there,” Fernandez said. “A lot of my players play club ball and they’ve been in those situations before. It really makes a difference.”
The Gauchos looked like they were going to head home early after controlling the first two games. However, Buhach Colony (10-6, 2-2) fought its way back into the match.
“We just got together and lit a fire under our butts,” said Buhach Colony senior Jessica Pinasco, who led the Thunder with 22 kills and 14 digs. “We’re not going to be that Buhach team that gives up. We’re going to make it a fight.”
The Thunder started clicking as Pinasco, Miranda Baptista (13 kills, 19 assists, three aces) and Cameron Gray (seven kills and 14 digs) started leading the comeback.
The Thunder gritted their way to a victory in the fourth game and then had momentum on their side in game four as they seized control of the match.
“Honestly, I’m appalled that we didn’t win,” Pinasco said. “We didn’t expect to lose after we won the fourth game. We thought we had the game.”
Despite the loss, Thunder coach Andy Hill was thrilled with the fight he saw in his team.
“I’ve actually never been prouder of this team,” Hill said. “That’s the first time this year that they showed resolve and fought through adversity. They’re starting to believe they can win. Tonight we saw some of our inexperience but we also saw what we’re capable of too.”
