Norton leads Falcons to big win over Merced

Connor Norton didn’t wait until he arrived at Merced High on Wednesday afternoon to get ready for Atwater’s big matchup with Merced.
The Falcons junior was thinking about it all day.
It showed when he entered the pool as Norton scored seven goals to lead Atwater to an 11-9 win over the Bears at Merced High to help the Falcons remain atop the Central California Conference at 5-0.
“He plays big games. He steps up in big situations,” said Atwater coach David Svendsen, whose team improved to 12-6 overall. “He was locked in and ready to go. Second period this morning he was coming in my room, talking about plays that we were going to run. I had to calm him down a little bit. Hey, you need to just relax, relax. He was just nervous. He puts so much pressure on himself.”
Norton spent his morning going over his plan of attack for the Bears (10-5, 3-2).
“We talked about everything,” Norton said. “What to do, when I was going to do it and when to shoot. I wanted to step it up and beat Merced. I’m going to say this was our biggest game of the year. Going into it we were kind of nervous.”
Norton helped calm the nerves early with three first-quarter goals to give the Falcons a 3-2 lead heading into the second period.
He added two more early in the second quarter, and his steal and assist led to a goal by Elias Marquez to give Atwater a 6-3 lead with 4:32 left in the first half.
With Merced star Abraham Santana orchestrating the offense, the Bears worked their way back in the game. The Falcons held Santana to just three goals, but he also finished with six assists and two steals.
Hayden Giebeler added three goals for Merced and Drew Hinman chipped in two scores as the Bears pulled within two goals at the half and within 8-7 after three quarters.
That’s pretty much par for the course when Merced and Atwater square off in the pool, so Svendsen and his team weren’t surprised they had to pull out a close game.
“Every single one of these games is two goals,” Svendsen said. “We were fortunate to end this one in regulation this year. We’ve three or four of these in overtime. Merced is such a well coached team, a well balanced team. You’ve got the best player in the league in the pool in Abraham Santana. He’s a great player. We coach him all summer so we know what he can do. We know how he can take over a game.”
Norton helped the Falcons put the game away when he turned two steals into two quick goals in transition that eventually gave Atwater two goal leads at 10-8 with 4:52 left in the game and again at 11-9 with 2:59 remaining.
“The league has been that way,” Merced coach Kit Grattan said. “It was a tough game. A couple incidents late turned the game. Connor stole the ball from Abraham and scored and stole the ball from Damon (Ladousier) and Connor scored again. That’s two scores and it’s the difference in the game.”
Luke van Warmerdam turned in a nice all-around game with one goal, three assists and three steals for the Falcons.Dalton Hoofard, Daniel Vann and Norton also finished with three steals.
“Starting 5-0 is good, it’s nice to put some distance between some of these teams,” Svendsen said. “It’s nice to create some separation early. We had three games at home, smaller pools for us so the second half will be a challenge for us.”
Grattan knows Merced still can come back and finish at the top. The Bears have done it before.
“The guys are taking it hard, but we’ve lost games before and still won the league,” Grattan said. “I told them you’re representing yourself and you’re representing your school so do your best. Our goal is to win every game from here on out.”
Turlock 7, Buhach Colony 5 in Atwater – The Thunder dropped to 3-2 in the CCC despite two goals from Joe Bustabade and 11 saves from Daniel Navarro.
Girls Water Polo
Buhach Colony 14, Turlock 7 in Atwater – Gwynne McBride and Pam Solano each turned in big performances to lift the Thunder to 4-1 in the CCC and 14-7 overall. McBride finished with three goals, four assists and nine steals. Solano recorded four goals, three assists and nine steals.
Merced 8, Atwater 7 in Merced – Sophia Hart scored three goals and Stephanie Hart added two goals and two assists as the Bears (1-4 CCC) picked up their first conference victory.
Girls Volleyball
Le Grand 3, Waterford 0 in Waterford – Arisbeth Ceja’s 12 kills and three blocks paced the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2 Southern League) to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-16 victory over the Wildcats.
Shawn Jansen
