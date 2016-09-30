Pitman volleyball sweeps El Capitan, Buhach Colony upsets Turlock

The Pitman High volleyball team sit all alone atop the Central California Conference standings.
The Pride did their part with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-21 sweep of El Capitan on Thursday night. Yisel Perez led Pitman (5-0 CCC) with nine kills and setter Kiyanna Torres added 22 assists and two aces.
The shocker was Pitman all alone atop the standings because Buhach Colony won a thriller over Turlock in Atwater. The Thunder pulled out a thrilling 25-23, 24-26, 28-26, 19-25, 15-10 marathon over the previously unbeaten Bulldogs.
It was Buhach Colony’s second five-game match this week after losing a tight match to El Capitan on Tuesday night.
The Thunder were led by freshman Miranda Baptista, who finished with 15 kills, 25 assists and three aces.
“She was definitely the MVP of the match,” said Buhach Colony coach Andy Hill, whose team improved to 3-2 in the CCC. “She was amazing tonight.”
Jessica Pinasco added 22 kills and McKenzie Powell led the defense with 28 digs.
In other CCC action: Atwater swept Merced 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 at Merced High. The Falcons were paced by Abby Knapp’s nine kills. Megan Escobar and Eileen Martinez each finished with 12 assists and Jenna Johnson had 23 digs for Atwater (2-3 CCC).
Girls Golf
Buhach Colony 277, Merced 290 in Atwater – Selena Thao turned in the low round of the day with a 44 for the Thunder (4-4 CCC). Juliana Slagter led Merced (4-3) with a 52.
El Capitan 270, Atwater 287 in Merced – Salina Carbaugh shot a 43 and Lauren Gudgel recorded a 50 to lead the Gauchos (6-2 CCC) to the win. Ashleigh Asau shot a 53 for Atwater (4-4).
Girls Tennis
Los Banos 8, Livingston 1 in Livingston – Shirley Liu, Taylor Torongo, Adriana Moreno, Haiely Ballez, Kiara Azevedo and Chloe Emerson all won their singles matches to extend the Tigers (9-0 Western Athletic Conference) streak to 81 consecutive WAC wins.
Ceres 7, Pacheco 2 in Los Banos – The Panthers victories came from Miranda Arrey in No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles team of Vanessa Gonzalez and Daisy Aldama.
Atwater 6, El Capitan 3 in Merced – The Falcons won two of the doubles matches with the teams of Allison Warnock and Marissa Orozca and Alandra Celils and Victoria Lopez each picking up victories.
Merced 5, Buhach Colony 4 in Atwater – Laura Rabago battled Madison Hicks to a 6-7 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 victory for one of Merced’s two singles wins. The Bears doubles teams of Cailey Holl and Ano Chuma, Leia Rodriguez and Katie McKain and Katelyn Huie and Maralize Carreon all won.
Pitman 6, Golden Valley 3 in Merced – Chadue Lee picked up the Cougars lone singles victory with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Pitman’s Lane Haymon.
College Men’s Soccer
UC Merced 4, Antelope Valley 0 in Merced – Artemio Contreras scored two goals and Cody Golbad added a goal and an assist for the Bobcats (4-4, 3-0 Cal Pac).
Women’s Soccer
UC Merced 3, Antelope Valley 0 in Merced – Veronica Villacorta scored a pair of goals and Elizabeth Cruz recorded a goal and an assist to help the Bobcats improve to 5-1-3 overall and 2-0 in the Cal Pac. Daisy Bonilla also finished with two assists for UC Merced.
