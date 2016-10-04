Thunder volleyball keep rolling with sweep of Atwater

The Buhach Colony High volleyball team came into this week wanting to build momentum off their upset of Turlock last week.
The Thunder looked impressive again, sweeping Atwater 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 in front of an electric crowd in the Nest at Atwater High on Tuesday night.
“We talked about it a bit,” said Buhach Colony coach Andy Hill, whose team improved to 4-2 in the Central California Conference. “We want the win over Turlock to be our launching point and not the peak of our season. The girls have all bought in and worked hard at practice.
“I think the game against Turlock showed us a lot. It gave these girls the belief that they could overcome a deficit, the belief they can overcome themselves and belief they can play with anyone.”
Both teams had to overcome early nerves with the boisterous crowd. The jitters showed as both teams struggled to get serves over the net in the first game.
It was the Thunder that seemed to settle in quicker and took control of the game with a 6-0 run to open up a 17-11 lead. Buhach Colony ran off five more consecutive points to extend its lead to 23-15 in the first game.
Playing catch-up was a trend for the Falcons (2-4 CCC) throughout the match. They could never gain control and play with a lead.
“It just makes every point really important,” said Atwater coach Lauren Ruell. “It shouldn’t be like that in a game to 25 points. But when you’re playing from behind each bad serve or bad pass hurts even more.”
The Falcons hung around in the final two games, but still couldn’t get over the hump. Abby Knapp led Atwater with six kills and Jenna Johnston led the defense with 13 digs.
Buhach Colony pulled away late in the second and third games
“I think the difference tonight – and I’ve said it before – when our serve receive is on we do well,” Hill said. “We can go up tempo. I thought our defense was really good tonight too. We shut down their attack.”
The Thunder offense did well as well.
Jessica Pinasco finished with 15 kills to go a long with 14 digs. Miranda Baptista and Cameron Gray both finished with 10 kills and Gray also recorded 14 digs.
The win pulls the Thunder into a tie with El Capitan for third place in the CCC, just one game behind Turlock (5-1) and Pitman (5-1).
Despite the loss, Ruell liked what she saw from her team.
“I think this was by far the best match we’ve played this season,” Ruell said. “We worked as a team. I think the crosstown rivals brought that out of us.”
Shawn Jansen
