El Capitan can’t pass Turlock test

Maycol Fernandez summed up Thurday night’s 3-0 loss to Turlock pretty succinctly.
“You can’t pass like that against a team as good as Turlock and hope to win,” the El Capitan girls volleyball coach said. “Volleyball is all about passing and we didn’t do it too well tonight. This was a game the girls wanted. They were excited for this opportunity, but that excitement didn’t show up on the court tonight.”
A motivated Gaucho squad – who felt they let one get away at Turlock earlier in the season – coupled with an emotional victory over rival and two-time defending section champ Pitman on Tuesday, set the perfect backdrop for a Bulldog trap game. A letdown wasn’t meant to be, however. Turlock was sharper from the onset and quickly dispatched El Capitan 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 at the Stable Center.
Perhaps a little too pumped up for the contest, the Gauchos lacked their usual energy and Turlock didn’t hesitate to take advantage.
The Bulldogs (15-4, 6-1 Central California Conference) put on a defensive clinic, cleanly digging just about every ball hit its way. Any pass not delivered on the money seemed to be compensated for by senior setter Julia Handy. She made her presence felt all over the court, leading the Bulldogs with 37 assists, three blocks and two aces.
Handy spread the love in a balanced attack, led by Jadyn Tubbs (match-high 10 kills), Jazmyn Tubbs (10) and Sophie Bigler (seven). Bigler set the tone in the opening set, recording four kills. EC (7-10, 4-3 CCC) couldn’t match the Bulldog precision and dropped the opening set 25-16.
“We told the kids after the Buhach loss that there would be no more kicking back. We have come ready to play every night,” Turlock coach Amber Lugo said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how they’ve responded. We were playing at a really high level in the preseason, beat some very good teams. Then all of a sudden we had a little lull.
“It feels like we’re getting back to where we were.”
The Gauchos’ best opportunity to make it a match came in set two.
El Cap found an offensive rhythm and jumped out to an early lead behind three Robin Helms kills and a pair of Savana Carillo aces. A Paige Martin ace gave the Gauchos a 12-6 lead, but they couldn’t sustain the momentum. Turlock whittled away the lead until things were tied 18-18.
Makenzie Webber (team-high nine kills) put EC temporarily back in front with a big crosscourt kill, but the Bulldogs answered with a 4-0 run. Turlock closed things out from there, ending the 25-21 win on an Isabella Bush block.
“We’ve talked a lot about closing out sets, because it’s something we’ve struggled with,” Webber said. “It’s a tight race for the playoffs and it’s something we’re going to have to do if we’re going to make them. Anybody can start a game well. It’s the good teams that finish them.”
Turlock gave a firsthand example of that, never trailing in set three. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-6 lead and the Gauchos never threatened to get back into it.
Buhach Colony 3, Golden Valley 0 in Atwater – Jessica Pinasco and Cameron Gray each turned in a team-high 10 kills as the Thunder (5-2 CCC) took sole possession of third place in the CCC standings.
Pinasco added 14 digs and Mallory Pazin finished with 18 assists in the victory.
Pitman 3, Atwater 0 in Turlock – Abby Knapp turned in a team-high five kills and Jenna Johnston recorded a match-high 16 digs, but the Falcons (2-5) couldn’t keep pace with the Pride on the road.
Whitney Barnes had a match-high nine kills for Pitman (6-1 CCC) while Kaylin Randhawa added seven kills and two blocks.
