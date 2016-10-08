High School Sports

October 8, 2016 11:04 PM

Week 7 Scores

Central California Conference

Pitman 55, Atwater 7

Buhach Colony 30, El Capitan 0

Turlock 31, Golden Valley 28

Western Athletic Conference

Los Banos 42, Ceres 7

Central Valley 45, Livingston 0

Pacheco 48, Patterson 41

Trans-Valley League

Hilmar 24, Escalon 10

Modesto Christian 14, Hughson 6

Ripon 48, Mountain House 0

Southern League

Gustine 28, Mariposa 26

Orestimba 37, Le Grand 0

Denair 31, Ripon Christian 0

Delhi 33, Waterford 0

Central California Athletic Alliance

Stone Ridge Christian 41, Sierra Ridge/ROP 8

Big Valley Christian 59, Turlock Christian 0

North Sequoia League

Chowchilla 56, Kerman 13

Washington Union 38, Sierra 14

West Sierra League

Mendota 41, Dos Palos 28

Coalinga 42, Avenal 0

Firebaugh 62, Tranquillity 28

Friday, Oct. 14

Central California Conference

Buhach Colony at Pitman, 7 p.m.

El Capitan at Merced (Golden Valley), 7 p.m.

Golden Valley at Atwater, 7 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley at Los Banos, 7 p.m.

Pacheco at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Patterson at Ceres, 7 p.m.

Trans-Valley League

Escalon at Mountain House, 7:30 p.m.

Hughson at Hilmar, 7:30 p.m.

Ripon at Modesto Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Southern League

Denair at Orestimba, 7:30 p.m.

Le Grand at Delhi, 7:30 p.m.

Mariposa at Waterford, 7:30 p.m.

Ripon Christian at Gustine, 7:30 p.m.

Central California Athletic Alliance

Turlock Christian at Millennium, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Riverbank at Stone Ridge Christian, 7 p.m.

North Sequoia League

Chowchilla at Washington Union

Liberty at Sierra

West Sierra League

Dos Palos at Coalinga

Tranquillity at Avenal

Firebaugh at Mendota

