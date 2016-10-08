Week 7 Scores

Central California Conference
Pitman 55, Atwater 7
Buhach Colony 30, El Capitan 0
Turlock 31, Golden Valley 28
Western Athletic Conference
Los Banos 42, Ceres 7
Central Valley 45, Livingston 0
Pacheco 48, Patterson 41
Trans-Valley League
Hilmar 24, Escalon 10
Modesto Christian 14, Hughson 6
Ripon 48, Mountain House 0
Southern League
Gustine 28, Mariposa 26
Orestimba 37, Le Grand 0
Denair 31, Ripon Christian 0
Delhi 33, Waterford 0
Central California Athletic Alliance
Stone Ridge Christian 41, Sierra Ridge/ROP 8
Big Valley Christian 59, Turlock Christian 0
North Sequoia League
Chowchilla 56, Kerman 13
Washington Union 38, Sierra 14
West Sierra League
Mendota 41, Dos Palos 28
Coalinga 42, Avenal 0
Firebaugh 62, Tranquillity 28
Friday, Oct. 14
Central California Conference
Buhach Colony at Pitman, 7 p.m.
El Capitan at Merced (Golden Valley), 7 p.m.
Golden Valley at Atwater, 7 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley at Los Banos, 7 p.m.
Pacheco at Livingston, 7 p.m.
Patterson at Ceres, 7 p.m.
Trans-Valley League
Escalon at Mountain House, 7:30 p.m.
Hughson at Hilmar, 7:30 p.m.
Ripon at Modesto Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Southern League
Denair at Orestimba, 7:30 p.m.
Le Grand at Delhi, 7:30 p.m.
Mariposa at Waterford, 7:30 p.m.
Ripon Christian at Gustine, 7:30 p.m.
Central California Athletic Alliance
Turlock Christian at Millennium, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Riverbank at Stone Ridge Christian, 7 p.m.
North Sequoia League
Chowchilla at Washington Union
Liberty at Sierra
West Sierra League
Dos Palos at Coalinga
Tranquillity at Avenal
Firebaugh at Mendota
